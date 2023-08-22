‘I Don’t Think Everyone Was Fully Prepared’: Captain Lindsey Horan Critiques USWNT’s World Cup Setup - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

‘I Don’t Think Everyone Was Fully Prepared’: Captain Lindsey Horan Critiques USWNT’s World Cup Setup

Horan offered some not-so-thinly-veiled criticism of the U.S. coaching staff

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Horan (left) said the USWNT “did not get the best out of every single individual” at the World Cup.Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

Count captain Lindsey Horan among those who did not think the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) was put in the best possible position to succeed at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

During an appearance on the "The RE-CAP Show", hosted by two-time World Cup champions Tobin Heath and Christen Press, Horan lamented the mistakes made by the organization, and players, in the lead-up to the U.S.'s round of 16 loss to Sweden.

Horan offered some not-so-thinly-veiled criticism of the U.S. coaching staff, though she didn't cite either head coach Vlatko Andonovski or general manager Kate Markgraf by name. The departures of both Andonovski and Markgraf were confirmed by U.S. Soccer last week.

“The game against Sweden, I don’t think we were necessarily set up to play the way that we played,” said Horan, who served as USWNT captain throughout the tournament. “That was just us finally coming together and being like, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ And then it worked and then it’s like, ‘OK, keep doing it.’ Could that have happened earlier? Maybe. It’s a really tough one.”

Horan compared the experience to the 2019 Women's World Cup, where she competed alongside Heath and Press, and the "big moments" in which the USWNT found success.

"I think back to 2019 and we won every single one of those big moments," Horan said, citing Megan Rapinoe scoring every penalty she took throughout that tournament.

She added: "How did we prepare for those moments?... I think we were put in a place to be prepared for those."

Read More

In Australia and New Zealand, however, the Americans faltered in key spots.

Whether it was an inability to capitalize on various scoring opportunities against the Netherlands and Sweden, or a failure to control possession against Portugal, the U.S. did not maximize its collection of talent.

“We did not get the best out of every single individual, I don’t think everyone was fully prepared, and that’s on us as well," she said.

Heath, who last played with the USWNT in October 2021, echoed that sentiment.

"I probably can count on less than a single hand the individuals that I felt were prepared for a World Cup," she said, noting that Horan should "have so much peace" in knowing that players had done all they could on an individual basis.

With Andonovski out, U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker named assistant Twila Kilgore as interim head coach, with a search for a full-time replacement replacement underway.

With the Olympics kicking off in less than a year, whoever ends up getting the job will need a focused plan on day one, according to Horan.

“Now, leading into another four-year cycle, what’s the main goal here? One, do we just prepare for a four-year cycle leading into the next World Cup, or do you focus on, ‘Hey, we want to go win gold (at the Olympics),’” she said.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.