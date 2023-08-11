Tyler Adams Transfer to Chelsea Falls Through: Report

United States Men’s National Team captain Tyler Adams will not be joining Chelsea F.C. after all.
Just a day after multiple reports indicated that Chelsea had activated Adams’s £20 million release clause (the equivalent of $25.5 million U.S.), Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News reported that the deal fell apart.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday that Adams, 24, had undergone the first round of medical testing for Chelsea on Wednesday and was set to finish testing on Thursday.
After Leeds was relegated to the Championship — English football's second tier — at the conclusion of the Premier League season in May, the clause in Adams’s contract was activated. But the parties, according to Sheth, were unable to reach an agreement.
Adams is expected to return to Leeds United, per Sheth. Adams has been with Leeds since last year, having signed a five-year contract with the West Yorkshire, England-based club.
At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Adams was the youngest USMNT captain since 1950, suiting up for all four matches before the U.S. side fell to the Netherlands in the Round of 16.
Adams suffered a hamstring injury on March 18 during training, missing the remainder of the Premier League season after undergoing surgery. The Championship season began on Aug. 4, with Leeds having opened its season on Aug. 6 with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City F.C.
