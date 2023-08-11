Tyler Adams Transfer to Chelsea Falls Through: Report - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Tyler Adams Transfer to Chelsea Falls Through: Report

Despite reportedly completing medical testing for Chelsea, Adams was unable to reach an agreement with the London-based club

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Adams is now expected to return to Leeds United for the 2023-24 Championship season.Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

United States Men’s National Team captain Tyler Adams will not be joining Chelsea F.C. after all.

Just a day after multiple reports indicated that Chelsea had activated Adams’s £20 million release clause (the equivalent of $25.5 million U.S.), Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News reported that the deal fell apart.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday that Adams, 24, had undergone the first round of medical testing for Chelsea on Wednesday and was set to finish testing on Thursday.

After Leeds was relegated to the Championship — English football's second tier — at the conclusion of the Premier League season in May, the clause in Adams’s contract was activated. But the parties, according to Sheth, were unable to reach an agreement.

Read More

Adams is expected to return to Leeds United, per Sheth. Adams has been with Leeds since last year, having signed a five-year contract with the West Yorkshire, England-based club.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Adams was the youngest USMNT captain since 1950, suiting up for all four matches before the U.S. side fell to the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Adams suffered a hamstring injury on March 18 during training, missing the remainder of the Premier League season after undergoing surgery. The Championship season began on Aug. 4, with Leeds having opened its season on Aug. 6 with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City F.C.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.