USMNT Captain Tyler Adams Headed to Bournemouth After Failed Chelsea Transfer

Adams finds himself avoiding relegation to the Championship after all, as a new Premier League team has come calling

Javon Edmonds
USMNT captain Tyler Adams is being transferred from Leeds United to AFC Bournemouth.George Wood/Getty Images

After a transfer to Chelsea fell through on Aug. 11, United States Men's National Team captain Tyler Adams will join AFC Bournemouth after the club reached an agreement with Leeds United.

The move will still allow Adams to play in the English Premier League, instead of being stuck on a Leeds side that was recently relegated to the Championship, England's second-tier league.

The 24-year-old made 26 appearances for Leeds United during the 2022-23 season.

