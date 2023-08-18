USMNT Captain Tyler Adams Headed to Bournemouth After Failed Chelsea Transfer

After a transfer to Chelsea fell through on Aug. 11, United States Men's National Team captain Tyler Adams will join AFC Bournemouth after the club reached an agreement with Leeds United.

The move will still allow Adams to play in the English Premier League, instead of being stuck on a Leeds side that was recently relegated to the Championship, England's second-tier league.

The 24-year-old made 26 appearances for Leeds United during the 2022-23 season.