USMNT Captain Tyler Adams Headed to Bournemouth After Failed Chelsea Transfer

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
After a transfer to Chelsea fell through on Aug. 11, United States Men's National Team captain Tyler Adams will join AFC Bournemouth after the club reached an agreement with Leeds United.
The move will still allow Adams to play in the English Premier League, instead of being stuck on a Leeds side that was recently relegated to the Championship, England's second-tier league.
The 24-year-old made 26 appearances for Leeds United during the 2022-23 season.
Read More
- Chelsea Triggers $25.5 Million Buyout Clause for USMNT Captain Tyler Adams
- Tyler Adams Transfer to Chelsea Falls Through: Report
- USMNT Star Pulisic Transferring to Italy’s AC Milan
- Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Sounds Off on Transfer Portal, NIL: ‘It’s Gotta Get Fixed’
- ‘Captain America: Brave New World’: Release Date, Cast and Everything to Know
- Chloë Sevigny Appears Stunned After Chelsea Manning Attends Her Closet Sale
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
- NFL Free Agent Defensive End Robert Quinn Arrested on Hit-And-Run and Assault ChargesSports
- Team USA, Led by Anthony Edwards, Cruises Past Greece in Penultimate FIBA World Cup ExhibitionSports
- Women’s World Cup: Sweden Salvage Third Place, Beating Australia 2-0Sports
- Why Prince William Is Being Criticized for Missing the Women’s World Cup FinalEntertainment
- Max Homa Fires Course Record 62, Takes 2-Shot Lead at BMW ChampionshipSports
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Dwayne Haskins’ Estate Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit Over Quarterback’s DeathSports
- Kansas and Illinois to Hold Men’s Basketball Charity Exhibition for Hawaii Wildfire ReliefSports
- Four Women’s Soccer Players File Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Assault By Former Butler Athletic TrainerSports
- Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco Retains Veteran Sports Attorney in US While Dominican Criminal Investigation Is Underway (Exclusive)Sports
- NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year PicksSports
- USWNT GM Kate Markgraf Will Not Return After Contract Expires, Per ReportSports