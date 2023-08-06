U.S. Knocked Out of Women’s World Cup After Heartbreaking Penalty Shootout

After a 0-0 draw with Sweden during the round of 16 stage, the United States Women’s National Team has been eliminated from the Women’s World Cup in a penalty shootout.

The USWNT had advanced to the knockout round after a group stage performance that did not live up to their usual sky-high expectations, winning against Vietnam but producing uninspiring draws against the Netherlands and Portugal.

Ironically enough, this match showed a return of some of the spark that the USWNT is known for. Right off the bat, it was faster-paced and more competitive than any of the Americans' three previous games.

The U.S. had much greater control of the ball, especially in the midfield, and was able to take its time setting up plays and runs. Emily Sonnett filled in at midfield for Rose Lavelle, who was out because of yellow card accumulation, and had an excellent game in her first start, keeping the midfield controlled and balancing well between offense and defense.

However, even with the better quality of play, the U.S. ran into a problem: Zećira Mušović, Sweden’s goalkeeper, who made 11 saves, including some particularly impressive ones that completely dashed the USWNT’s hopes.

On the other end, Naomi Girma and Julie Ertz held down the USWNT’s backline with impressive strength, as they have quietly done all tournament. It was also a great game for goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who was only credited with one save but who also made some crucial touches to break up Sweden’s set pieces — an area that Sweden typically excels in.

After 90 minutes of good play, it was time for 30 more, with two fifteen-minute extra time periods. But even with extra time, the two teams remained scoreless, and had to move on to penalty kicks.

Andi Sullivan, co-captain Lindsey Horan and Kristie Mewis, a last-minute substitute making her World Cup debut, all scored on their PKs for the USWNT. Fridolina Rolfö and Elin Rubensson scored for Sweden, but Nathalie Björn missed, giving the U.S. a momentary lead.

But then Megan Rapinoe, notably a strong penalty kick-taker, missed hers as well. Sweden’s Rebecka Blomqvist had her PK saved by Naeher to give the USWNT the chance to win. But Sophia Smith, the 22-year-old forward playing in her first World Cup, missed as well. 20-year-old Hanna Bennison scored for Sweden to keep the team alive and add another set of penalty kicks.

Naeher took a PK and scored, as did Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson. Then veteran U.S. defender Kelley O’Hara hit the post, giving Sweden a shot at the victory.

Sweden’s Lina Hurtig took the kick, sending it to the left side, where Naeher met the ball and tapped it up. After review, though, the referee ruled that the ball had just barely crossed over the line.

With the PK ruled a goal, Sweden were victorious. After such a well-played match, the USWNT's World Cup run was brought to a strange and heartbreaking end.

It was the U.S. and Sweden’s sixth meeting in as many consecutive World Cups, although their first in the knockout round. Although the U.S. came out on top in previous World Cup meetings, Sweden walked away victorious this time.

In many ways, this was the USWNT’s game to win. It had more shots (22, 11 on goal) than Sweden (nine, one on goal), and dominated the possession, especially in the first half. And in penalty kicks, the U.S. was ahead, but folded to the pressure with a couple of misses. It’s a result that will be extra devastating for Rapinoe, Smith and O’Hara; Rapinoe, who is playing in her last World Cup, may find her miss especially haunting.

The U.S. is eliminated while having only conceded two shots on goal in the entirety of its four matches. It is the earliest exit for the USWNT in the tournament’s history.

Sweden will play Japan on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET.