United States Gets FIBA World Cup Win Over New Zealand After Early Scare - The Messenger
United States Gets FIBA World Cup Win Over New Zealand After Early Scare

Down by as much as 10 in the first half, the U.S. heavily outscored New Zealand in the second half to get a definitive 99-72 win

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Paolo Banchero led the U.S. in scoring with 21 points in the team’s win over New Zealand.Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

After being down by as many as 10 points early in the first half, the United States pulled out a 99-72 win over New Zealand in the group stage of the men's FIBA World Cup.

After ending the first quarter with a slim 19-18 lead, the U.S. picked up the pace in the second half, outscoring New Zealand by 18 points.

Forward Paolo Banchero led the young, talented team in scoring with 21 points off the bench, while starting guard Anthony Edwards ended with 14 points and seven rebounds. Banchero, the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year, poured in 12 points during the third quarter, helping the U.S. pull away as they doubled their lead over New Zealand.

Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves also contributed double-digit points, the latter two off the bench.

The U.S. now leads Group C, consisting of Greece, Jordan and New Zealand. The U.S. will face Greece on Monday.

