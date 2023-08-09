Undisputed Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Signs MMA Deal With Professional Fighter League - The Messenger
Undisputed Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Signs MMA Deal With Professional Fighter League

PFL continues to add talent to its roster, including its second undisputed women's boxing champion

Javon Edmonds
Undisputed women’s middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields has signed a multiyear MMA deal with PFL.David Livingston/FilmMagic

Undisputed women's middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields has made it clear she's getting bored with the sport. The No.1 boxer in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings is 14-0, and spent last week calling out former men's welterweight champion Keith Thurman. Now, she is heading back to the world of mixed martial arts.

Shields and Professional Fighter League announced a new year multi-year deal on Tuesday as PFL has been stacking talent for its Super Fight Division. PFL has signed undisputed women's featherweight boxing champion Amanda Serrano, YouTube influencer turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to its Super Fight Division, and promoted its women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison to the division.

The terms of Shields's deal are unknown, including whether or not she is heading to the Super Fight Division.

Shields debuted in PFL in 2021, and currently holds a 1-1 record. Now, she is set to return to the SmartCage in 2024.

"I will be the first athlete to hold championships in boxing and MMA simultaneously," Shields said in a statement. "I have grown so much since my first MMA fight and cannot wait to put my skills on display."

