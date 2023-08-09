Undisputed Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Signs MMA Deal With Professional Fighter League

Undisputed women's middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields has made it clear she's getting bored with the sport. The No.1 boxer in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings is 14-0, and spent last week calling out former men's welterweight champion Keith Thurman. Now, she is heading back to the world of mixed martial arts.
Shields and Professional Fighter League announced a new year multi-year deal on Tuesday as PFL has been stacking talent for its Super Fight Division. PFL has signed undisputed women's featherweight boxing champion Amanda Serrano, YouTube influencer turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to its Super Fight Division, and promoted its women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison to the division.
The terms of Shields's deal are unknown, including whether or not she is heading to the Super Fight Division.
- Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou To Meet In September Boxing Match
- MMA Fighter-Trapper Removes 10ft Alligator From Florida Elementary School
- Jermell Charlo to Replace Twin Brother in Canelo Title Fight
- Boxing Promoter Touts Fight Between 9-Year-Olds — It’s Legal, and Here’s Why
- Shadow Boxing in the Nuclear Gardens of Armageddon
- PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé Rejects Transfer to Al Hilal of the Saudi Professional League
Shields debuted in PFL in 2021, and currently holds a 1-1 record. Now, she is set to return to the SmartCage in 2024.
"I will be the first athlete to hold championships in boxing and MMA simultaneously," Shields said in a statement. "I have grown so much since my first MMA fight and cannot wait to put my skills on display."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Prep Basketball Star Cooper Flagg Reclassifies, Now Likely No. 1 Recruit in Class of 2024Sports
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- New York Liberty Clinch WNBA Playoff Berth, Eye Even Greater PrizeSports
- How the Collapsing Running Back Market Affects the NFL DraftSports
- Cedric Mullins Will Return to Orioles’ Lineup Friday NightSports
- Women’s World Cup: Spain, Sweden Advance to SemifinalsSports
- Raiders Star Receiver Davante Adams Exits Practice with Leg InjurySports
- New Study Highlights Yet Another Health Concern With FootballHealth
- Iowa Aims To Break Women’s Basketball Attendance Record With ‘Crossover at Kinnick’Sports
- Floyd Mayweather Is Helping Over 100 People Displaced by Maui WildfiresEntertainment
- Tyler Adams Transfer to Chelsea Falls Through: ReportSports
- Former Baylor Coach Art Briles Hired By New Dallas Spring Football TeamSports