MLB Lawsuit: Umpire Ángel Hernández Strikes Out on a 3-0 Count

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate Hernández’s lawsuit that claimed unfair treatment of minorities by MLB

Javon Edmonds
Umpire Ángel Hernández had his lawsuit against Major League Baseball rejected on Tuesday.Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In 2017, Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández filed a racial discrimination lawsuit claiming that MLB’s promotion practices, including not promoting him to crew chief and not assigning him to a World Series since 2005, reflected unfair treatment of minorities.

In 2021, Major League Baseball won a summary judgment in District Court. This past June, oral arguments were heard by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which handed down a 3-0 decision on Tuesday refusing to reinstate Hernández’s suit.

The Cuban-born Hernández, 61, served as an interim crew chief from 2011 to 2016. In more recent years, he has become one of the most controversial umpires in baseball.

When he initially filed suit, Hernández claimed that former New York Yankees manager and then-MLB executive Joe Torre, who made most league decisions regarding umpires, held a grudge from his managing days against Hernández.

Currently, Hernández has one of the lowest correct call rates in baseball, and he consistently ranks toward the bottom of the league in that category according to data from the website UmpScorecards.com, which tracks the performance of home plate umpires on every pitch. Here are his percentile rankings relative to all MLB umpires since 2015, when the site's dataset begins:

Hernández's poor calls extend beyond balls and strikes as well. In one of his more notorious mishaps, Hernández had three of his calls at first base overturned by video review in the 2018 American League Division Series between the Yankees and hated rival Boston Red Sox.

