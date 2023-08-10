UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers Is Fully Cleared and ‘Ready for Takeoff’ - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers Is Fully Cleared and ‘Ready for Takeoff’

The 2021 Player of the Year missed all of last season with an ACL injury

Published |Updated
Matthew Gutierrez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bueckers, 21, was the NCAA Player of the Year in 2021. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Connecticut basketball star Paige Bueckers says she's cleared to play and "ready for takeoff."

The 5-11 guard tore her left ACL last August during a pickup basketball game and missed the entire 2022-23 women's college basketball season.

“369 days… GOD DID!” Bueckers said on Instagram, referencing the number of days since her surgery on August 5, 2022.

Read More

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma told reporters in June that Bueckers, who was then participating in all basketball activities aside from live five-on-five, was playing better than ever.

"This is the best she's ever been, the strongest she's ever been, the fittest she's ever been," Auriemma said. "This is the most time she has spent working on her body, her mind, (and) just taking care of herself. ... (The injury layoff) showed her, if you want a long career, this is how you're gonna have to go about it from here on in injuries, no injuries, it doesn't matter. This is what you're gonna have to do. And she's embraced it."

Bueckers had a sensational freshman campaign in 2020-21, winning nearly every major individual award. She was limited to just 17 games as a sophomore after having surgery in December 2021 to repair a tibial plateau fracture and meniscus tear, and then missed her entire junior season due to the ACL injury.

UConn will look to Bueckers to lead the charge for their 12th national championship title. With Bueckers watching from the sidelines, the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the 2022 NCAA championship game and then had their streak of 14 consecutive Final Four appearances snapped in 2023 with a loss in the Sweet 16.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.