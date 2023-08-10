UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers Is Fully Cleared and ‘Ready for Takeoff’

Connecticut basketball star Paige Bueckers says she's cleared to play and "ready for takeoff."

The 5-11 guard tore her left ACL last August during a pickup basketball game and missed the entire 2022-23 women's college basketball season.

“369 days… GOD DID!” Bueckers said on Instagram, referencing the number of days since her surgery on August 5, 2022.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma told reporters in June that Bueckers, who was then participating in all basketball activities aside from live five-on-five, was playing better than ever.

"This is the best she's ever been, the strongest she's ever been, the fittest she's ever been," Auriemma said. "This is the most time she has spent working on her body, her mind, (and) just taking care of herself. ... (The injury layoff) showed her, if you want a long career, this is how you're gonna have to go about it from here on in injuries, no injuries, it doesn't matter. This is what you're gonna have to do. And she's embraced it."

Bueckers had a sensational freshman campaign in 2020-21, winning nearly every major individual award. She was limited to just 17 games as a sophomore after having surgery in December 2021 to repair a tibial plateau fracture and meniscus tear, and then missed her entire junior season due to the ACL injury.

UConn will look to Bueckers to lead the charge for their 12th national championship title. With Bueckers watching from the sidelines, the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the 2022 NCAA championship game and then had their streak of 14 consecutive Final Four appearances snapped in 2023 with a loss in the Sweet 16.