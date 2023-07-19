U.S. Soccer Players Call for Center for SafeSport Reform in Letter to Congress

On Wednesday, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) Athletes’ Council sent a letter to Congress calling for reforms in how the U.S. Center for SafeSport investigates sexual abuse in soccer.

Addressed to both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, the letter is signed by 103 athletes: 30 women’s soccer players and affiliates, seven men’s national team representatives, and 66 youth and extended national team affiliates.

Athletes that signed include all 23 members of the USWNT roster competing at the Women’s World Cup, and USMNT players Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Brendan Aaronson and Jordan Morris.

“As it stands, SafeSport is the only formal mechanism to keep bad actors out of our sport, and we are reliant on it as we work towards reform,” the letter reads. “SafeSport was created with noble and important intentions, but we believe that as it stands today, SafeSport is failing in what it was meant to achieve.”

The U.S. Center for SafeSport, an independent nonprofit organization designed to keeping U.S. athletes safe from abuse, was established in 2017 as part of the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act passed by Congress. The act was introduced in March 2017, around the time of the #MeToo movement and soon after the first allegations of sexual abuse were brought against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

SafeSport’s primary responsibility is to review allegations of sexual misconduct and to impose penalties ranging up to lifetime bans. Their Centralized Disciplinary Database contains an index of people who have received sanctions from the organization. (There are currently nearly 2,000 entries in the database.)

Discussion around abuse in soccer, particularly women’s soccer, has grown in wake of the Yates Report, an independent investigation into abusive behavior and sexual misconduct completed by former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. Findings, released in October 2022, revealed years of coach misbehavior in U.S. women’s professional soccer that was not prevented or properly handled by U.S. Soccer or the National Women’s Soccer League.

The USSF Athletes’ Council letter, which referenced the Yates Report directly, focused on three primary flaws in SafeSport’s current system, and asked for reforms in these areas.

The first is that cases are often closed without a ruling in either direction, leaving victims without closure and allowing abusers to return to the sport without consequence. “We have seen our colleagues work up the strength and courage to tell their stories, only for investigations to close their case without any conclusive findings,” the letter says.

The second is that SafeSport’s exclusive jurisdiction means that investigations cannot be evaluated or additionally investigated by U.S. Soccer after a case is closed; SafeSport’s jurisdiction bars U.S. Soccer from any participation in cases.

The third issue is that, as it stands, the appeals process requires an entirely new investigation, including interviews that risk re-traumatizing victims. Often, this means that victims are more likely to forgo an appeal to avoid going through additional trials. The current process also does not allow appeals if the investigation finds someone not culpable of abuse.

“As athletes, we want to take a lead in collaborating with Congress and National Governing Bodies of Sport in order to create a safe and supportive environment that allows soccer players — and all other athletes in the Olympic movement — to thrive both on and off the field,” the letter concludes. “Together let us work to create a safer future for all athletes.”