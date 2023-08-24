Tyson Fury vs. Oleksander Usyk, Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder Could Headline Boxing Super Card in Saudi Arabia

Once again, a pair of massive bouts featuring a heavyweight unification fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and three-belt champion Oleksandr Usyk, with a bout between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder as the co-main event in Saudi Arabia, is in the works.
Negotiations for the super card fell through in March after Fury and Usyk couldn't agree on a purse split, Joshua told The Guardian's Donald McCrae. Now, talks have ramped up again.
"The goal is to have Usyk and Fury compete for the undisputed heavyweight championship, myself and Deontay Wilder, two big punchers, great fighters, been to the top of the mountain, slug it out and may the best man win," Joshua told Sky Sports' John Dennen.
Joshua said he wanted to schedule the Wilder fight for December while Wilder's camp wants a January fight date. Promoters still want the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia headlined by the undisputed heavyweight title fight, but there could be some roadblocks ahead.
First, Fury and Usyk have fights set close to those dates. Usyk is set to defend the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles — which he won from Joshua in Sept. 2021 — against Daniel Dubois on Saturday. On Oct. 28. Fury — who defeated Wilder for the WBC title in Feb. 2020 — is set to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.
Usyk is a -1000 favorite to defeat Dubois, though, and Fury is a -400 favorite to continue the trend of boxers outclassing MMA fighters, according to OddsChecker. If both Fury and Usyk handle business and leave their fights unscathed, late January may be a possibility. If not, then the process would be held up even more.
Secondly, Wilder told ES News he wants two fights with Joshua: the originally planned Saudi Arabia bout and a rematch in Africa.
After Andy Ruiz Jr. demanded $20-25 million from Wilder for a fight, negotiations between the two quickly ended, meaning Wilder doesn't have a dance partner for the next time he steps into the ring.
If Fury and Usyk maintain their belts and agree on a unification bout, the biggest pay-per-view card in heavyweight, if not all of boxing history, could be on the way.
