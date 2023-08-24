Tyson Fury vs. Oleksander Usyk, Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder Could Headline Boxing Super Card in Saudi Arabia - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksander Usyk, Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder Could Headline Boxing Super Card in Saudi Arabia

Joshua and Wilder told different outlets they are negotiating to be on the undercard of a heavyweight unification bout in Saudi Arabia

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Promoters are negotiating a pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia featuring between a heavyweight unification between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, and a co-main event of Anthony Joshua (pictured) and Deontay Wilder.Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Once again, a pair of massive bouts featuring a heavyweight unification fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and three-belt champion Oleksandr Usyk, with a bout between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder as the co-main event in Saudi Arabia, is in the works.

Negotiations for the super card fell through in March after Fury and Usyk couldn't agree on a purse split, Joshua told The Guardian's Donald McCrae. Now, talks have ramped up again.

"The goal is to have Usyk and Fury compete for the undisputed heavyweight championship, myself and Deontay Wilder, two big punchers, great fighters, been to the top of the mountain, slug it out and may the best man win," Joshua told Sky Sports' John Dennen.

Joshua said he wanted to schedule the Wilder fight for December while Wilder's camp wants a January fight date. Promoters still want the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia headlined by the undisputed heavyweight title fight, but there could be some roadblocks ahead.

First, Fury and Usyk have fights set close to those dates. Usyk is set to defend the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles — which he won from Joshua in Sept. 2021 — against Daniel Dubois on Saturday. On Oct. 28. Fury — who defeated Wilder for the WBC title in Feb. 2020 — is set to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk is a -1000 favorite to defeat Dubois, though, and Fury is a -400 favorite to continue the trend of boxers outclassing MMA fighters, according to OddsChecker. If both Fury and Usyk handle business and leave their fights unscathed, late January may be a possibility. If not, then the process would be held up even more.

Secondly, Wilder told ES News he wants two fights with Joshua: the originally planned Saudi Arabia bout and a rematch in Africa.

Read More

After Andy Ruiz Jr. demanded $20-25 million from Wilder for a fight, negotiations between the two quickly ended, meaning Wilder doesn't have a dance partner for the next time he steps into the ring.

If Fury and Usyk maintain their belts and agree on a unification bout, the biggest pay-per-view card in heavyweight, if not all of boxing history, could be on the way.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.