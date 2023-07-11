Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou To Meet In September Boxing Match

Boxing and mixed martial arts have been connected ever since former undefeated welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought former multi-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017. Now, it will happen again as WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

On Oct. 28, the two titans will meet in a Saudi Arabian ring under regulation boxing rules, according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. It's the biggest crossover since Mayweather-McGregor, and will be Fury’s first fight since his Dec. 2022 victory against Derek Chisora.

After successfully defending his title against Ciryl Gane in Jan. 2022, Ngannou underwent knee surgery, and left the UFC octagon behind when he and the company couldn’t agree on a new deal before his contract expired in January.

Ngannou told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that money was not the sole disagreement between him and UFC. The former champion wanted his own sponsors, health insurance and a fighter advocate at UFC board meetings. He then requested the same for all fighters in the company as UFC currently does not have a fighter’s union. UFC denied all of his requests, according to Ngannou.

Instead, UFC offered Ngannou a three-fight deal with no extension, a deal that Ngannou hoped would feature two fights with current heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic. Ngannou told Helwani he was offered $8 million for the first Jones fight.

"In that contract, I'm not free, I'm not an independent contractor,” Ngannou said. “I hand over all power to [UFC], and I've seen in the past how you hold that power over me. I don't want that again."

Days after the Gane fight, Fury called out Ngannou.

“Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out of contract with the UFC,” Fury said to reporter Radio Rahim. “You want to earn some big boy money? Come see ‘The Gypsy King’ and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest MF on the planet.”

In May, Ngannou signed a contract with PFL that would allow him to pursue boxing fights. Now, he will fight the 33-0-1 champion.

Fury retired in Apr. 2022 after his successful title defense against Dillian Whyte, vacating the Ring Magazine title. Five months later, Fury announced he was unretiring and aiming to join Muhammad Ali as the only three-time Ring Magazine champions in boxing history.

“I vacated The Ring title and I’ll now become a three-time Ring champion,” Fury told Ring Magazine. “I’m here to do well. I’m not here to be mediocre. Ali stands on his own with those three Ring Magazine belts and I’ll equal that when I get the middleweight [Oleksandr Usyk] in the ring.”

Usyk became the WBA, WBO and IBF champion with his Sept. 2021 victory over Anthony Joshua, and won Fury’s vacant Ring Magazine title in the Aug. 2022 rematch with Joshua. With Fury lined up to fight Ngannou, Usyk will have to wait for his chance at the WBC title in an effort to unify the heavyweight division.

The WBC has other matchmaking priorities right now, as lightweight contender Shakur Stevenson contacted the WBC on Monday to force a title fight with current champion Devin Haney.

Stevenson recently turned down an offer from Haney’s camp that offered Stevenson just a 25% split of fight revenue. Now, the WBC’s mandatory challenger for the fight is demanding a fight with an even 50% split.

"Consistent with WBC Rule 3.7, Shakur Stevenson has been designated the mandatory challenger for Lightweight Champion Devin Haney," said co-managers Josh Dubin and James Prince to the WBC in the letter. "While we have tried for the last several weeks to negotiate a bout with Mr. Haney on Mr. Stevenson's behalf, we have not made much progress. Therefore, we respectfully ask that the WBC officially order the bout pursuant to Rule 2.8 so that the 'Free Negotiations Period' can begin. I am confident that once the 30-day negotiation deadline is set, we will make more headway. In the event we cannot reach an agreement, Mr. Stevenson intends to enforce his mandatory position through the purse bid process."