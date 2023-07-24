Tyreek Hill Reaches Settlement in Marina Incident, Attorneys Say

According to attorneys from both sides, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has reached a settlement with those involved in a June 18 incident at Haulover Marina in Miami Beach.

WPLG-TV in Miami reported on June 20 that Hill got into an argument with a 57-year-old employee at the marina, with the disagreement ending with the All-Pro wideout hitting the man in the back of the head.

Andy Slater, a Miami-based sports talk radio host, reported on June 21 that the employee had declined to press charges against Hill. Slater reported on June 29 that the NFL had requested a video of the incident.

Now that a settlement has been reached, the status of the league's investigation is unclear.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," Evan Feldman, the attorney for the employee, and Julius Collins, the attorney for Hill, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Hill, 29, is coming off his first season with the Dolphins, after being traded by the Kansas City Chiefs in March of 2022. Last season he reeled in 119 catches for 1,710 yards, both career highs. He is entering the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract extension, signed after the trade to Miami.

Hill, along with the rest of the Dolphins veterans, report to training camp on Tuesday.