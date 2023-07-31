Two More Lawsuits Filed Against Northwestern for Hazing - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Two More Lawsuits Filed Against Northwestern for Hazing

Warren Miles Long and an anonymous former player filed lawsuits against the school on Monday, bringing the total to five

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Two more lawsuits were filed against Northwestern University for hazing in the football program under head coach Pat Fitzgerald.Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Warren Miles Long, a former running back and linebacker for Northwestern, along with an anonymous former player, filed lawsuits against the school on Monday, alleging that they were subjected to sexual violence and hazing from other members of the football team. 

Like the other former players that have filed suit, the two will be represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Chicago law firm Levin & Perconti.

Long played for Northwestern from 2013 to 2017, and the John Doe — the second anonymous player to file suit — was there from 2015 to 2019. Long is the third former player to sue using his own name.

The complaint alleges that former head coach Pat Fitzgerald told Doe's family "he would be in good hands and that NU would take good care of him" during Doe’s recruitment.

Read More

"Due to Northwestern's status as the premier academic school in the Big Ten and Coach Pat Fitzgerald's charisma and promises about protecting players, both the plaintiffs and their families thought Northwestern would be the best place for them to play Division-I football," said Levin & Perconti managing partner Margaret Battersby Black.

"They could never have imagined the abuse they would face. It was a huge betrayal of trust."

Doe’s lawsuit said he was a victim of the hazing activity known as “running” at least 10 times.

Long says he was sexually abused by upperclassmen when he first arrived at preseason training camp during his freshman year. During the camp, Long says he was attacked by a group of upperclassmen while "purge" sirens played, had to fight off players that attempted to "dry hump" him, and was touched in several areas of his body, including his genitals, without consent.

He was also touched by numerous naked teammates in a hazing ritual called the “Car Wash” on the way to the team showers. In what was called the "Gatorade Shake Challenge," Long was forced to drink excessive amounts of Gatorade, causing him to vomit and suffer through a two-day illness.

Long also joined the list of players saying former assistant Matt MacPherson witnessed several forms of hazing.

While at Northwestern, Long was elected to the team’s leadership council. However, he did not feel Fitzgerald was receptive to complaints about other issues, and Long claims that hostility discouraged him from bringing the hazing issues to Fitzgerald.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.