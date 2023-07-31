Two More Lawsuits Filed Against Northwestern for Hazing

Warren Miles Long, a former running back and linebacker for Northwestern, along with an anonymous former player, filed lawsuits against the school on Monday, alleging that they were subjected to sexual violence and hazing from other members of the football team.
Like the other former players that have filed suit, the two will be represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Chicago law firm Levin & Perconti.
Long played for Northwestern from 2013 to 2017, and the John Doe — the second anonymous player to file suit — was there from 2015 to 2019. Long is the third former player to sue using his own name.
The complaint alleges that former head coach Pat Fitzgerald told Doe's family "he would be in good hands and that NU would take good care of him" during Doe’s recruitment.
- Volleyball Player Files Hazing Lawsuit Against Northwestern
- Former Linebacker Files Hazing Lawsuit Against Northwestern
- Tenth Lawsuit Filed Against Northwestern Alleges Hazing, Racism and Sexual Abuse
- Former Northwestern Players to Announce Lawsuit on Monday
- Black Northwestern Football Players Forced to Compete in Watermelon-Eating Contests, Lawsuit Says
"Due to Northwestern's status as the premier academic school in the Big Ten and Coach Pat Fitzgerald's charisma and promises about protecting players, both the plaintiffs and their families thought Northwestern would be the best place for them to play Division-I football," said Levin & Perconti managing partner Margaret Battersby Black.
"They could never have imagined the abuse they would face. It was a huge betrayal of trust."
Doe’s lawsuit said he was a victim of the hazing activity known as “running” at least 10 times.
Long says he was sexually abused by upperclassmen when he first arrived at preseason training camp during his freshman year. During the camp, Long says he was attacked by a group of upperclassmen while "purge" sirens played, had to fight off players that attempted to "dry hump" him, and was touched in several areas of his body, including his genitals, without consent.
He was also touched by numerous naked teammates in a hazing ritual called the “Car Wash” on the way to the team showers. In what was called the "Gatorade Shake Challenge," Long was forced to drink excessive amounts of Gatorade, causing him to vomit and suffer through a two-day illness.
Long also joined the list of players saying former assistant Matt MacPherson witnessed several forms of hazing.
While at Northwestern, Long was elected to the team’s leadership council. However, he did not feel Fitzgerald was receptive to complaints about other issues, and Long claims that hostility discouraged him from bringing the hazing issues to Fitzgerald.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports