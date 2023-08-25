Tulane Will Require Coaches, Staff to Sign Nondisclosure Agreements to Prevent Sports Betting Issues

Two days after the Big 12 announced its partnership with U.S Integrity to prevent gambling by coaches, staff and student-athletes within its conference, Tulane of the American Athletic Conference will use Nondisclosure Agreements to prevent gambling in its athletic department, according to Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson.
The Green Wave are experiencing a good stretch in athletics at the moment. The football team defeated USC in last season's Cotton Bowl Classic after ending Cincinnati's stranglehold on the AAC, and Ron Hunter's men's basketball team took another leap with a 20-11 record, three all-conference players and semifinals appearance in the conference tournament after a third-place regular season finish.
To avoid a repeat of the basketball program's two-year disbanding in the 1980s due to gambling, Tulane is trying to get ahead of the curve in Louisiana, a state with legal sports betting.
A form was shared with coaches at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year that said access to confidential information must not be used to bet or shared with individuals associated with sports betting, according to Johnson. That confidential information includes any financial, education or medical records relevant to sports betting. If a staffer becomes aware of an unauthorized disclosure, they are to report it to Tulane's chief financial officer, or else they will be subject to termination.
"For us, this is a reminder to everyone who works in the department, from tutors to academic advisers to equipment to every staff member, that there’s also information that you hold because you’re around the athletes, you’re around the training room, you’re around the academic advisers," Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen told Johnson.
"There’s information you hold that can also be used for gambling purposes, and that information needs to stay closely held for the protection of the athlete and the protection of the integrity of the game.”
Dannen, an Iowa native, wanted to come up with a solution after seeing what the two biggest schools in his home state are going through with sports betting issues. According to him, there won't be room at Tulane for anyone that doesn't sign the NDA. However, athletes will not be required to sign the form as there are enough NCAA rules that expressly prohibit their participation in sports betting.
