Tracking Every FBS Team Against Iowa’s Catastrophic Offensive Repair Needs
Brian Ferentz has two numbers to hit this year, so we’re going to measure the Hawkeyes and the other 132 teams against C.O.R.N.
If Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz wants to keep his job beyond June of next year, there are two objectives the Hawkeyes have to achieve this season:
- The team must average at least 25 points per game, and
- The team must win at least seven games, including a possible bowl game.
That’s the exact language that was included in Ferentz’s restructured contract last February. Given the urgency Iowa has placed on these two numbers, I’ve renamed them the Catastrophic Offensive Repair Needs, or C.O.R.N. for short.
If C.O.R.N. strikes you as a low bar to clear, you’re not wrong. Excluding the 2020 COVID season, when the Hawkeyes only played eight games, Iowa has won at least seven games in 10 straight years. Eighty-five teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision averaged 25 points or more last season; had 2022 Iowa hit the 25 number on the dot, they would have tied Arkansas State, who went 3–9, for scoring output.
C.O.R.N.’s goals are also somewhat duplicative. Last year, of the 85 teams that averaged 25 points or more, 64 won at least seven games. And of the 71 teams that won seven games in 2022, only seven fell short of the 25 ppg threshold:
- Marshall (finished with a record of 9–4, averaged 24.5 ppg)
- NC State (8–5, and was above the threshold before their bowl game but finished at 24.3 ppg)
- Illinois (8–5, also above the threshold before their bowl but finished at 24.2 ppg)
- SD State (7–6, 21.5 ppg)
- Wyoming (7–6, 21.2 ppg)
- Kentucky (7–6, 20.4 ppg)
The seventh team is the Hawkeyes, who were significantly worse than the six teams above, at 17.7 points per game, but still managed to win eight games. In light of that combination, you can understand why Iowa’s administration had to mix these requirements into C.O.R.N.
(As an aside, consider the dilemma Kirk Ferentz, Iowa head coach and father of Brian, may face if his team ends the regular season in a situation similar to 2022 NC State or Illinois. If the Hawkeyes have at least seven wins and are just above the 25 ppg requirement, would Kirk consider skipping a bowl game just to avoid the possibility of a bad offensive day costing his son his job? If it does, would this count as a bowl of popped C.O.R.N.? I’m so sorry I’m like this.)
Of note: C.O.R.N. doesn’t specify that these points have to come from his offense. Given that Iowa finished last year with seven passing touchdowns and six defensive touchdowns, there’s a decent chance the units Ferentz doesn’t coach will play a major role in determining his fate.
This season, we won’t just be tracking Iowa to see if they’re on track to fulfill Brian Ferentz’s contractual obligations. We’re going to apply those standards to every FBS team to see how many of them are on track to achieve C.O.R.N. status.
For now, here’s how every team did last season judged on those two measures.
