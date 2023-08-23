Tracking Every FBS Team Against Iowa’s Catastrophic Offensive Repair Needs - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Tracking Every FBS Team Against Iowa’s Catastrophic Offensive Repair Needs

Brian Ferentz has two numbers to hit this year, so we’re going to measure the Hawkeyes and the other 132 teams against C.O.R.N.

Published |Updated
Ryan Nanni
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

If Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz wants to keep his job beyond June of next year, there are two objectives the Hawkeyes have to achieve this season:

  1. The team must average at least 25 points per game, and
  2. The team must win at least seven games, including a possible bowl game.

That’s the exact language that was included in Ferentz’s restructured contract last February. Given the urgency Iowa has placed on these two numbers, I’ve renamed them the Catastrophic Offensive Repair Needs, or C.O.R.N. for short.

If C.O.R.N. strikes you as a low bar to clear, you’re not wrong. Excluding the 2020 COVID season, when the Hawkeyes only played eight games, Iowa has won at least seven games in 10 straight years. Eighty-five teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision averaged 25 points or more last season; had 2022 Iowa hit the 25 number on the dot, they would have tied Arkansas State, who went 3–9, for scoring output.

C.O.R.N.’s goals are also somewhat duplicative. Last year, of the 85 teams that averaged 25 points or more, 64 won at least seven games. And of the 71 teams that won seven games in 2022, only seven fell short of the 25 ppg threshold:

  • Marshall (finished with a record of 9–4, averaged 24.5 ppg)
  • NC State (8–5, and was above the threshold before their bowl game but finished at 24.3 ppg)
  • Illinois (8–5, also above the threshold before their bowl but finished at 24.2 ppg)
  • SD State (7–6, 21.5 ppg)
  • Wyoming (7–6, 21.2 ppg)
  • Kentucky (7–6, 20.4 ppg)
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan proudly displays a corn-themed headpiece.
After a dreadful season of offense in 2022, Iowa has put strict (if mediocre) requirements on Brian Ferentz for 2023.Matthew Holst/Getty Images
Read More

The seventh team is the Hawkeyes, who were significantly worse than the six teams above, at 17.7 points per game, but still managed to win eight games. In light of that combination, you can understand why Iowa’s administration had to mix these requirements into C.O.R.N.

(As an aside, consider the dilemma Kirk Ferentz, Iowa head coach and father of Brian, may face if his team ends the regular season in a situation similar to 2022 NC State or Illinois. If the Hawkeyes have at least seven wins and are just above the 25 ppg requirement, would Kirk consider skipping a bowl game just to avoid the possibility of a bad offensive day costing his son his job? If it does, would this count as a bowl of popped C.O.R.N.? I’m so sorry I’m like this.)

Of note: C.O.R.N. doesn’t specify that these points have to come from his offense. Given that Iowa finished last year with seven passing touchdowns and six defensive touchdowns, there’s a decent chance the units Ferentz doesn’t coach will play a major role in determining his fate.

This season, we won’t just be tracking Iowa to see if they’re on track to fulfill Brian Ferentz’s contractual obligations. We’re going to apply those standards to every FBS team to see how many of them are on track to achieve C.O.R.N. status.

For now, here’s how every team did last season judged on those two measures.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.