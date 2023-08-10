Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane Accept $110+ Million Bayern Munich Transfer

After Tottenham Hotspur accepted Bayern Munich's $110+ million offer for Harry Kane, the striker agreed to the transfer and is headed to Germany for the next four years, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire 12-year professional career with Tottenham, with the exception of 56 games he played on a loan, and has become the club's all-time leading scorer.

Bayern initially offered £86 million for Kane, which was rejected by Tottenham on Monday. Now, the winners of 11-straight Bundesliga titles are set to shatter their previous transfer record of £80 million, spent on Lucas Hernández from Atlético Madrid in 2019.

Bayern Munich's first game of the Bundesliga season is Aug. 18, and the club will participate in the UEFA Champions League.