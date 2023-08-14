Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dies at 21

Less than two years after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, 21, died on Monday.

“From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career,” his agent, Daniel Milstein, said in a message posted on social media in English and Russian. “We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile — all of the great things about him.”

Toronto made Amirov the 15th pick in the 2020 NHL draft. The Salavat, Russia, native played in the KHL as recently as 2021 before developing symptoms that required more extensive treatment. Amirov went to Toronto for four rounds of chemotherapy last fall and received an ovation at a Leafs game on Oct. 14.

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss,“ team president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement. “Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion's positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and our fans in his brief visits to Toronto.

“It's incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion's family and friends as we mourn this loss together.“