Tiger Woods Joins the PGA Tour’s Policy Board

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that it is adding Tiger Woods to its policy board, making him one of six player directors to have a seat. The move is a direct response to recent demands made by pro golfers who want more influence in how the PGA Tour is being run.
On Monday, 41 golfers sent a letter outlining demands to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who has been criticized for how the Tour handled its deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the benefactors of LIV Golf. Many Tour golfers didn't know about the deal until it was announced publicly on June 6.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were among the notable names who signed the letter requesting an immediate review of the Tour’s governance structure. Woods joins five other players who were already serving as player directors on the policy board: Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, McIlroy and Webb Simpson.
One of the most influential voices in golf, Woods, 47, is tied for first in PGA Tour wins and ranks second in men’s major championships.
“This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players,” Woods said in a statement.
“The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”
