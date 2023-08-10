Three Years After Horrific Crash, Chloé Dygert Wins Cycling World Title - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Three Years After Horrific Crash, Chloé Dygert Wins Cycling World Title

American cyclist Chloe Dygert — sick with a cold — won the women's individual time trial in Glasgow, Scotland

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
American Cyclist Chloé Dygert clinched her spot in the 2024 Olympics with her win in the world championship time trials.Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Three years after a horrific crash that could've ended her career, American cyclist Chloé Dygert on Thursday won the women's individual time trial at the 2023 World Road Cycling Championships.

Dygert — sick with a cold — won the race in Glasgow, Scotland, by 5.67 seconds and provisionally qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, pending final approval from USA Cycling. Dygert, who also owns an individual time trial world title from 2019, is the only non-Dutch woman to win the event since 2016.

“This means a lot for all of us. I am really thankful,” Dygert said. “I was really worried. If the race was yesterday, I wouldn’t have started. I spent four days praying to God that I'd be ok today. I am still not 100 percent. It was just enough to win.”

"Chloe was amazing today and deserves to win that especially after all the tough things she's been through, it's inspirational," said second-place finisher Grace Brown of Australia.

Read More

Dygert's recent bout with illness was minor compared to what she's overcome in recent years.

At the 2020 World Road Cycling Championships, Dygert was leading the women's time trial when she lost control and crashed over a guard rail, lacerating her leg (a cut that went through 80 percent of her quad) and breaking a wrist.

Dygert promised to return after the grizzly injury and managed to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, finishing seventh in road cycling's time trial and winning bronze in track cycling's team pursuit. She then took a 14-month break from the sport due to a variety of health challenges, including follow-up operations on her leg, surgery to treat an irregular heartbeat and a diagnosis of Epstein-Barr.

Dygert is also expected to compete in Sunday's road race.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.