Three Years After Horrific Crash, Chloé Dygert Wins Cycling World Title

Three years after a horrific crash that could've ended her career, American cyclist Chloé Dygert on Thursday won the women's individual time trial at the 2023 World Road Cycling Championships.

Dygert — sick with a cold — won the race in Glasgow, Scotland, by 5.67 seconds and provisionally qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, pending final approval from USA Cycling. Dygert, who also owns an individual time trial world title from 2019, is the only non-Dutch woman to win the event since 2016.

“This means a lot for all of us. I am really thankful,” Dygert said. “I was really worried. If the race was yesterday, I wouldn’t have started. I spent four days praying to God that I'd be ok today. I am still not 100 percent. It was just enough to win.”

"Chloe was amazing today and deserves to win that especially after all the tough things she's been through, it's inspirational," said second-place finisher Grace Brown of Australia.

Dygert's recent bout with illness was minor compared to what she's overcome in recent years.

At the 2020 World Road Cycling Championships, Dygert was leading the women's time trial when she lost control and crashed over a guard rail, lacerating her leg (a cut that went through 80 percent of her quad) and breaking a wrist.

Dygert promised to return after the grizzly injury and managed to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, finishing seventh in road cycling's time trial and winning bronze in track cycling's team pursuit. She then took a 14-month break from the sport due to a variety of health challenges, including follow-up operations on her leg, surgery to treat an irregular heartbeat and a diagnosis of Epstein-Barr.

Dygert is also expected to compete in Sunday's road race.