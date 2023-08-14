Three Former Northwestern Baseball Staffers Sue the University, Athletic Director, and Former Coach

Three former Northwestern University baseball staffers sued the university on Monday, alleging "retaliatory discharge, harassment, bullying and abuse" from former coach Jim Foster.

The complaint was filed on behalf of ex-Wildcats coaches Dusty Napoleon and Jon Strauss, plus ex-director of baseball operations Chris Beacom against Northwestern University, former head baseball coach Jim Foster, athletics director Derrick Gragg, and two other members of the athletic department.

In the lawsuit, they allege that Foster created a toxic environment in which they didn't want to travel with the team when the season began in February. When they raised their concerns with athletic department administrators, they allege they were subject to retaliation, including the loss of their jobs in June.

The complaint also alleges charges of racism and sexism, including unwarranted retaliation against the coaches after they reported NCAA violations by Foster to university officials, and seeks compensation in excess of $50,000 for alleged damages.

The plaintiffs alleged they first reported Foster's behavior to school administrators in October 2022 and filed a formal complaint to human resources on Nov. 30. They also say they reported Foster to the NCAA for potential violations, alleging that Foster made a disparaging remark about a female team manager and made racially insensitive comments about recruits. He also allegedly discouraged injured players to seek medical attention and displayed "volatile, unpredictable behavior with frequent blow-ups."

Before the season began, Beacom and Strauss emailed Gragg, requesting a meeting to discuss the issues in the program. They received no response, according to the lawsuit.

Foster coached one season at Northwestern and was fired July 13 after a university investigation found evidence he had “engaged in bullying and abusive behavior" and "made an inappropriate comment regarding a female staff member and spoke negatively about his staff to other staff members.”

All three ex-staffers allege they were "forced by Northwestern to become remote special contract workers to receive pay for the remainder of their contracts, but they ultimately lost their positions on the baseball team at Northwestern in June 2023 in a retaliatory move," according to the complaint.

Christopher J. Esbrook, the attorney for the ex-baseball coaches and director of operations, said: “The prejudicial and biased attitude of the former head coach that also included the mismanagement of the players and staff ultimately led to Foster’s firing, something that should have been done months ago. Northwestern had a responsibility to the players as well as to its staff to provide a safe and secure working environment.

“The Athletic Department, as well as those overseeing that department, failed in every way. These men tried to do the right thing, and Northwestern let down the entire team and community in its negligent handling of the matter.”

In a statement, Northwestern University pushed back against the allegations.

"This lawsuit is without merit and the University intends to contest it vigorously," the university said in a statement. "When the athletic director and the University were first made aware of complaints about Coach Foster, the University immediately initiated a human resources investigation. The assistant coaches and director of operations received full support from the University, they were paid for their full contracts and, at their request, were allowed to support other areas of our athletic department as needed. Coach Foster has been relieved of his duties.

"In this instance and others, the athletic director and department acted promptly and handled the complaints in accordance with established University policy and protocols."

The Wildcats baseball team went 10-40 last season and nearly half of its players entered the transfer portal.

Northwestern has been embroiled in an athletics scandal for the past six weeks after the university's school newspaper uncovered details about hazing within the football program, leading to longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald's firing.

The university and top leaders, including Fitzgerald, have since been named in various lawsuits on behalf of more than 10 former football players.

"It's disappointing," Beacom said Monday at a press conference. "Institutions are only as strong as the people who run them, and unfortunately, in this case, the people running, in particular the athletic department, are not strong."