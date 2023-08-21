Three Bets to Make: Julio Rodriguez Should Stay Red-Hot

Looking at the starting pitchers and totals on Monday’s MLB schedule, it appears it will be a good day for offense. Nine pitchers have an ERA of at least 4.44, and the lowest total is 8.5 runs. Here are a few bets I like for today.
Cristian Javier UNDER 5.5 strikeouts (-115 on BetMGM Sportsbook)
The Astros right-hander isn’t the same pitcher he was a year ago. He had a 33.2% strikeout rate in 2022; it has declined to 21.8% this year. Last season, Javier had a 13.8% swinging strike rate; it’s down to 11.3%. Over his last 14.2 innings pitched, he only has nine strikeouts. Javier has had five or fewer strikeouts in 13 of his last 15 starts. The Red Sox have the sixth-best strikeout rate against right-handers over the last 30 days. Javier has an 8.2% walk rate and hasn’t been working deep in games recently, going five innings or fewer in seven of the last nine starts. He has walked 17 over the last 31 innings.
Julio Rodriguez OVER 1.5 total bases (+100 on BetMGM Sportsbook)
Suddenly, the Mariners are back in the race for the AL West crown. Seattle has won six consecutive games and are three back of the Rangers for first place. Rodriguez has played a big part, with two or more total bases in seven of the last eight games, and 12 of the last 15. He has 22 hits in his last 42 at-bats and is batting .412 with 13 runs, four home runs, 22 RBIs, nine stolen bases and a 1.103 OPS in August. The White Sox will start Touki Toussaint, who has a 16.8% walk rate, 1.62 WHIP and 5.26 ERA as a starter in 37.2 innings, and the White Sox’ bullpen is weak. Toussaint has a 6.93 ERA in three starts this month. Consider Toussaint's over 2.5 earned runs, too.
Zack Gelof OVER 1.5 hits+runs+RBIs (-105 on DraftKings Sportsbook)
Few things have gone right for the Oakland A’s in 2023; Gelof has been one of them. He was called up after the All-Star break and is slashing .308/.376/.617 with 21 runs, eight home runs, 16 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 120 at-bats. Gelof has gone over this 1.5 hits+runs+RBIs total in eight of the last 10 games. He has nine hits in his last 16 at-bats and is hitting .385 with a 1.175 OPS in August. Tucker Davidson gets the start for the Royals, and the left-hander has allowed a .350 batting average and a .387 wOBA to right-handed batters. He has a 6.39 ERA and 1.68 WHIP. While Davidson, making his first start of the season, won’t pitch long, the Royals bullpen has a 5.20 ERA, which is third-worst in baseball.
