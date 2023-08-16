The Pac-12 Might Be This Season’s Most Exciting Conference

Soon, the Pac-12 as we know it will never be the same again. Less than two weeks before the college football season kicks off, only four schools still have their futures committed to the Conference of Champions beyond the 2023-24 campaign.

The Pac-12’s upheaval is indicative of the current state of college athletics. The latest round of realignment — spurred by the pursuit of lucrative television rights deals — tore the conference apart, scattering its members across the country. USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon are joining the Big Ten; Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are headed to the Big 12; Stanford and California are seeking refuge across the country in the ACC, but struggling to secure admission. Washington State and Oregon State appear stuck, perhaps waiting for the Mountain West to make a play.

“There’s a century of history that has gone by the wayside because this conference has mismanaged itself on a bunch of different levels,” Washington State AD Pat Chun recently told reporters. “And when you have poor leadership, one of the outcomes is failure. That's what has happened to the Pac-12."

The demise of the Pac-12 is disheartening for any college football fan. But there are a number of reasons the conference’s final season in its current composition will be compelling.

Quality Teams and Matchups

After seven straight seasons without a College Football Playoff appearance, the Pac-12 might have its strongest chance yet to send a representative. The Pac-12 tied with the SEC for most programs (six) in last season’s final top-25 rankings. This preseason, five Pac-12 schools (USC, Washington, Utah, Oregon, and Oregon State) landed in the top-20 of both the preseason coaches’ poll and Associated Press preseason rankings, the most of any conference.

Advanced metrics back the bullishness of pollers. The Pac-12 boasts the second-most teams (five) of any conference featured in ESPN’s top-25 SP+ and FPI preseason projections. Put simply: The Pac-12 is good. And quality football could be #Pac12AfterDark’s biggest draw this season — in addition to the usual shenanigans that typified the conference’s late-night bouts over the past decade-plus.

The non-conference schedule provides some fun contests that could challenge the Pac-12’s best teams to kick off the year. Utah will look to avenge last season’s defeat at Florida, then take on Baylor; Oregon will hit the road to face Texas Tech in Week 2; and we’ll get another helping of USC-Notre Dame midway through the season.

Additionally, the conference schedule tees up several matchups between ranked opponents throughout the year. USC, Utah, Oregon and Washington will all play one another in a five week stretch. Oregon State will also get a chance to prove it belongs in the Pac-12’s upper class with meetings scheduled against Washington, Utah, and Oregon.

Pac-12 is QB Country

The Pac-12 is expected to be strong this season in large part because of its embarrassment of riches at quarterback.

USC’s Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. He’s appointment viewing, and will likely be the first name called at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix enter the new season as all-conference-caliber passers who could also be potential top-50 draft picks. And Utah’s Cameron Rising is another experienced veteran to watch, though he's yet to be cleared for full practice participation after tearing his ACL in last year's Rose Bowl.

Oregon State’s D.J. Uiagalelei is hoping for a bounce back similar to the one Nix experienced last season. Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit, transferred to Oregon State after three seasons at Clemson. He’ll need to win the Beavers’ starting gig from returning starter Ben Gulbranson.

Outside of the big names, Washington State’s Cameron Ward and Arizona’s Jayden De Laura are hoping to put together consistent seasons. UCLA’s Dante Moore, the 2023 class’ no. 3 QB prospect, could also win the Bruins starting job, kickstarting the post-Dorian Thompson-Robinson era in style. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders hopes to live up to the hype after being installed as the Buffaloes’ starter before he and his father, coach Deion Sanders, even took the field for the first time in Boulder.

Prime Time at Colorado

After three seasons at Jackson State, Sanders takes over a Colorado program coming off a one-win 2022 season. The Buffaloes have experienced fleeting success, at best, over the past two decades and little fanfare with it.

Sanders is drawing attention to the program not only because of his own name, but because of his plans to attack the transfer portal by following a “40-40-20 model” where his roster is 40 percent graduate transfers, 40 percent transfers, and 20 percent high school recruits.

The 56-year-old described himself as a “change agent” earlier this offseason, but the obvious question is whether or not building a roster this way is sustainable, even in a brave new world where more than 1,000 players will enter the transfer portal each year. It’s a gamble that will be settled over the next few years. In the meantime, Sanders will need to hope that his team can challenge the 3.5 over/under win total set for his squad — which is light on star names outside of Shedeur and fellow Jackson State transfer, cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter — in 2023. Sanders’ rookie year coaching in a Power conference will likely come with growing pains.

Along with Colorado, Arizona State (Kenny Dillingham) and Stanford (Troy Taylor) are also welcoming first-year coaches into the fray as they make their transitions out of the Pac-12. (Or, in Stanford’s case, a possible exit from the conference.)

Dillingham’s work with Oregon’s Bo Nix has inspired confidence that the Tempe native can bring an exciting, effective offense to ASU. And Taylor’s success at Sacramento State could foreshadow the former Cal QB re-establishing Stanford as a West Coast power. Still, their arrivals don’t quite match the mystique of Prime Time.

Top Teams Are Loaded

Kyle Whittingham has guided Utah to two straight Pac-12 titles and a pair of Rose Bowl appearances. Last season, the Utes finished in the top 10 of the AP poll for the first time since their epic 2008 campaign. They are returning more than 76 percent of their total production (75 percent on offense; 69 percent on defense). The Utes’ experience is why they are primed to defend their conference title, even in a tough Pac-12.

“Year Zero” rebuilding periods proved unnecessary for three of the Pac-12’s top programs last season, with USC, Washington and Oregon each finishing in the top 20 of the final CFP rankings.

Like Utah, both USC (76 percent) and Washington (73 percent) return a significant amount of their production from a year ago, and will contend for the Pac-12 crown. Oregon, however, ranks 54th in overall returning production (65 percent). And while Nix is back for another season, Dillingham is now in Tempe. Former UTSA co-OC Will Stein will oversee the Ducks offense in 2023. The Roadrunners finished 22nd in offensive SP+ last year, suggesting Stein could continue to build off the success of his predecessor, keeping Nix and Oregon’s offense rolling.

Arizona and Cal Are Wild Cards

Jedd Fisch led Arizona to a five-win season in Year 2 after registering just a single win during his first year in Tucson. It could be tougher sledding in Year 3. Vegas odds set the Wildcats’ over/under win total at 5.5 games, and Fisch will hope to maintain momentum despite returning only 42 percent of UA’s defensive production from last season (121st) and losing star receiver Dorian Singer to USC this offseason.

Cal’s Justin Wilcox found himself in a similar spot not too long ago. After a 5-7 debut, Wilcox led the Golden Bears to seven- and eight-win seasons in 2018 and ‘19. Things haven’t been the same since. Cal won only four games last year and has an over/under total of 5.5 this season. Wilcox may be on the hot seat. He hired former Texas State coach Jake Spatival to be his OC, needing to wake up the Golden Bears’ sluggish offense (89th in offensive SP+) in what could be its final Pac-12 campaign.

Rivalries Write Their Final Chapters

Realignment won’t mean the end of all the Pac-12’s historic rivalries. The Big Ten will inherit USC-UCLA and Oregon-Washington; the Big 12 will have Arizona-Arizona State and Colorado-Utah.

Still, this season could mark the last meeting for other rivals — like Washington and Washington State in the Apple Cup, Oregon vs. Oregon State, and USC vs. Stanford — since they’re all set to join different conferences. Those matchups could face a similar fate to once-annual contests like Texas-Texas A&M, Pittsburgh-West Virginia, and Oklahoma-Nebraska. Catching the final installment of these games could mean getting a chance to catch a slice of college football history as the sport begins its seismic evolution.