The NFL’s New Starting Quarterbacks: What the Tape Says About Their Preseason Debuts

Nearly a quarter of the league’s starting quarterbacks come Week 1 could be first-year starters. We got to see six candidates in action over the weekend. Who looked the most ready? Here’s what the tape showed:

1. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

I would hope the fourth-year quarterback is the one who looks the most in-control of his offense and that was, quite apparently, the case so far. Outside of a miss on a wide-open Over route to Luke Musgrave (who looks like he’ll be a problem from the jump with his speed), Love was on point the rest of his nine dropbacks.

I thought he handled free runners on bootlegs very well, altering his arm slots to get around defenders. There’s a very high probability we see more misses to open receivers from Love this season than Packers fans ever saw from Aaron Rodgers, but it’s also likely that Love will take considerably fewer sacks than Rodgers was prone to do.

2. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

That has to be seen as an encouraging first outing for Howell. He easily has the best weapons at his disposal of any quarterback on this list, and he gave his guys a number of chances to make plays on Friday.

Howell’s biggest issues stemmed from his pocket movement. He was quick to drop his eyes on a number of occasions and came off concepts where a subtle slide away from the pressure would have allowed him to continue his progression. The good news is that, at least if he is quick to break the pocket, Howell will be a threat when he is out in space. That’s both with his legs and his arm. The second-year quarterback picked up a 1st down by breaking a tackle early in the first quarter and also converted a big fourth down after breaking the pocket in Browns territory.

His touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson (who ran a scintillating blaze out) wasn’t Howell’s best, but with a receiving corps that also includes Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, Howell will have some room for error this season.

3. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

The quarterback most billed as a “project” from the 2023 draft class had arguably the most encouraging debut of any rookie. He handled tight pockets well and looked confident throwing downfield. Even though it ultimately fell to the turf, Richardson’s 40-yard dime to Alec Pierce was the best throw I saw from anyone on this list all weekend.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, though. He coughed up a bone-headed interception on a busted RPO that he’ll learn he has to throw away in the future.

From head coach Shane Steichen’s perspective that was actually a good thing to see in a meaningless preseason game; I guarantee Richardson won’t be making that same mistake come regular season.

Erratic footwork was still on display with a couple ugly off-target throws within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, but that was never going to be something that was completely relearned in one offseason. It may be an up and down first season, but it’s safe to say this should be the most excited Colts fans are over a quarterback since Andrew Luck retired.

4. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young’s size concerns were all the talk during draft season, and it got tested immediately against the Jets. On his very first dropback the left side of the Panthers line left Solomon Thomas free on a blown stunt pickup and he drove Young into the turf full force.

Two plays later Young was once again demolished on yet another blown protection.

Young popped up and shrugged both off for a fairly nondescript, seven dropback debut. All four of his completions were short of the sticks while his two incompletions came past the sticks and weren’t within touching distance of his receivers.

5. Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This one comes with an asterisk — Trask didn’t come in until the second quarter as Baker Mayfield got the start. Trask will be getting the start against the Jets next Saturday, however, as the Bucs quarterback competition has yet to be officially decided.

His preseason debut started with one of the best throws from anyone on this list, as he hit David Moore with a big boy seed on a deep dig. Sadly, two passes later he tried to squeeze in a deep hitch on 3rd-and-19 to almost the same spot, and it was picked off.

It looked like Trask was guessing on whether windows would materialize on his throws over the middle of the field, which is the quickest path to pick city. If we don’t see improvement the next few weeks Trask ain’t winning this job.

6. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Mind you it was only eight dropbacks, with serious pass protection issues, against a Bill Belichick-coached defense, but the first outing for the No. 2 overall pick was burn-the-tape worthy. Stroud’s brain and body were visibly out of sync. He pumped at receivers only to throw to them a split-second later on two separate occasions. He had the tell-tale happy feet, drifting in the pocket, of someone who is not confident in where his eyes should be going next.

Again, eight dropbacks. We still have a few more weeks to evaluate. I’ll just say I won’t be betting any Texans overs anytime soon, though.