The NFL’s Hall of Fame Game: Everything You Must Know From the Preseason Opener

The NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game is more of a football-themed infomercial than anything resembling a competitive sporting event.

Thursday night’s glorified soundcheck, like its predecessors, featured bottom-of-the-roster hopefuls stumbling through junior varsity gameplans while the telecast dwelled on self-indulgent sideline interviews and tangential talking points. The event was palatable only to inveterate football junkies, hardcore New York Jets and Cleveland Browns homers, reporters on assignment and beknighted souls with nothing at all better to do.

I fall squarely into three of those categories, and you probably fall into at least one if you have read this far. So let’s stop kidding ourselves. Here are Five Indispensable Takeaways from Thursday night’s meaningless and meandering 21–16 Browns victory.

Zach Wilson is still Zach Wilson

The Jets gave embattled 2021 second-overall draft pick Zach Wilson, rendered expendable by the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, Thursday night’s start at quarterback. Results were, predictably, mixed. A 51-yard teardrop up the left sideline to Malik Taylor demonstrated Wilson’s deep touch, but it was the lone highlight in four offensive series. Wilson tripped over his own feet after spinning out of a clean pocket on his first third-down conversion attempt, had a pass batted down at the line on another, led his receiver too far on another and checked down for a short gain on third-on-15 on his fourth.

The Jets appear to be trying to rehabilitate Wilson’s image. Per the offseason narrative, Wilson has been sponging wisdom from Rodgers; NBC Sports’ Peter King even described him as “like a puppy” at Rodgers’ side.

A humble, eager and better-trained Wilson, of course, would be a tradeable Wilson. But the Jets offense looked much sharper when Tim Boyle entered the game, so it’s hard to imagine some team offering draft picks in exchange for the still-erratic 24-year-old.

Wilson said after the game that his bomb to Taylor was “a great call by Aaron Rodgers,” lest there was any doubt who runs the Jets. Shake, buddy!

At least Wilson out-performed Browns counterpart Kellen Mond, who was intercepted by linebacker Chazz Surratt and threw a near-interception well wide of its target on just a handful of downfield throws.

Cedric Tillman is ready to contribute

Tillman, a rookie receiver from Tennessee, caught two first-half passes: a wide-open 15-yarder on the Browns’ opening drive and a 20-yarder before the two-minute warning on which he slapped away defender Bryce Hall’s attempt to grab him.

The third-rounder looked like a potential first-round prospect when he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Volunteers in 2021. But he caught just 37 passes while playing through an injury in 2022, causing his draft stock to slide.

Another former Tennessee standout, John Kelly Jr., served as the Browns’ workhorse back in the first half, rushing 10 times for 42 yards while catching four short passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. Kelly, however, is expected to back up Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (who scored a third-quarter touchdown) and others during the regular season, if he even makes the roster. Tillman, who has made some impressive training-camp catches, could push Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore for targets behind Amari Cooper.

Two supersized rookies also made a splash for the Browns. Siaki Ika, a 358-pound third-round defensive tackle from Baylor, recorded two tackles at the line of scrimmage, including a third-and-short stuff for no gain. And Dawand Jones, a 375-pound fourth-round offensive tackle from Ohio State, demonstrated quick feet to go with his cryptid-like frame.

Will McDonald IV is going to be a handful

McDonald, the Jets’ first-round pick from Iowa State, hurried Mond on his very first snap after entering the game and recorded two tackles near the line of scrimmage on running plays. (A third-and-short stuff in the third quarter was negated because McDonald jumped offside.)

McDonald recorded 34 career collegiate sacks despite playing out-of-position for the Cyclones as a 240-pound 3-4 defensive end, with 300-pound tackles often directly across from him. The Jets are using McDonald as a more traditional edge rusher, where his first-step quickness and spindly frame will be greater assets.

McDonald is likely to back up Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers as a rookie, but you can never have too much depth on the edge.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is worth watching

Never fall in love with a scrambling third-string rookie quarterback in the fourth quarter of a preseason game; it’s easy to look impressive when playing schoolyard football against future substitute teachers. But Thompson-Robinson, the Browns’ fifth-round pick from UCLA, provided some of the game’s liveliest highlights, including a tiptoe scramble up the sideline and a crisp 22-yard touchdown pass to Austin Watkins.

Thompson-Robinson is undersized and a little old for a rookie (he spent five seasons at UCLA and turns 24 in November), but he demonstrated poise, a quick release and a lively fastball to go with his mobility on Thursday. He could easily push Mond for the backup role.

Aaron Rodgers is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being we've ever known in our lives

The one-hour NBC pregame show might as well have been paid for by a pro-Rodgers political action committee. The glorified pep rally featured overenthusiastic discussions of Rodgers’ impact and influence, interspersed with montages of Rodgers’ toast-of-Manhattan offseason which were speckled with weird Ralph Bashki-meets-Teen Titans Go! cartoon snippets. NBC’s battalion of pregame personalities, eagerly catering to a New York/casual fan audience, came across as somewhere between infatuated with the new Jets quarterback and brainwashed.

The game telecast began with yet another montage of Rodgers attending Taylor Swift concerts and Broadway shows. The hoopla simmered down somewhat after kickoff—at least until Rodgers’ 11-minute sideline interview in the third quarter, during which he described himself, unconvincingly, as a mere “cog in that machine” before explaining his role in crafting the Jets’ new offense.

Not long after the Rodgers interview, a bank of stadium lights inexplicably went dim, as if the ceaseless adulation had sucked all the power from the grid. The outage offered hope that the fourth quarter would be preempted by an impromptu rave or darkness retreat. But there would be no reprieve: The lights returned, and the penalties and punts continued on into the night.

Technically, football is back. But it’s O.K. to tune out until it’s time to start watching guys like Rodgers instead of just talking and talking and talking about them.