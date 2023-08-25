The NFL All-Breakout Team

The proverbial “leap” is something fans of any franchise can appreciate. A player going from “promising” to “impactful” can change the outcome of entire seasons. 2022 performances, alongside camp reports and preseason film, suggest that these are the candidates best positioned to break out this season.

Quarterback: Kenny Pickett, Steelers

Honorable Mention: Jordan Love, Packers

Pickett has looked every bit a franchise quarterback for the Steelers in his limited snaps through three preseason games. He finished 13-for-15 for 199 yards and two scores. Pickett also pushed the ball vertically with relative ease on numerous occasions — seemingly answering a lingering question from his encouraging rookie season.

With a burgeoning wide receiver duo in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, the pieces are in place to have a much more explosive Steelers offense than we saw at any point over the past couple seasons.

Running Back: Javonte Williams, Broncos

Honorable Mention: Alexander Mattison, Vikings

This was on its way to happening a year ago before Williams tore his ACL in the season’s fourth game. In his first preseason action, Williams didn’t show any ill-effects from the injury. In three carries against the 49ers he was once again refusing to go down on first contact as it took multiple defenders to stop him. With no more Melvin Gordon on the roster, the path to 300 touches looks easily achievable for Williams this season.

Wide Receiver: Elijah Moore, Browns

Honorable Mention: Christian Watson, Packers

If you were to read a breakout candidates article from a year ago, chances are it would also have Moore’s name on it — that’s how encouraging his rookie tape was. Now Moore has 1) Not Zach Wilson at quarterback, and 2) A much better working relationship with his coaching staff.

He’s a much better natural separator than Donovan Peoples-Jones and could easily fill the deep-threat role that was missing in the Browns offense last year.

Tight End: Juwan Johnson, Saints

Honorable Mention: Chig Okonkwo, Titans

Derek Carr is no stranger to wide receiver-to-tight end converts. That was apparent with Darren Waller and has yet again been the case with Johnson in New Orleans. After 42 catches for 508 yards a season ago, Johnson has gotten rave reviews on a near-daily basis from Saints beat reporters.

He may never be a dominant inline blocker, though that’s not what draws the big bucks at the position. Johnson can not only create his own separation, but he can also create after the catch as well.

Offensive Tackle: Bernhard Raimann, Colts

Honorable Mention: Zach Tom, Packers

Raimann took his lumps when thrust into a starting role as a rookie last year, but as the season wore on he started to figure it out. By the end of 2022 the third-rounder was legitimately playing like an above-average starter.

That’s continued over to this preseason, where he played mistake-free football for a quarter against the Bills. It should also help Raimann’s performance having a more mobile quarterback in Anthony RIchardson, which slows down opposing pass-rushers for fear of him breaking the pocket.

Interior Offensive Line: Hjalte Froholdt, Cardinals

Honorable Mention: Sam Cosmi, Commanders

There aren’t many bright spots for Cardinals fans, with the ongoing fire sale and an injured Kyler Murray, but Froholdt’s preseason has been one of them. The 2019 fourth-rounder has bounced to four different teams in five years already, but at 27-years old finally looks to be capturing the form the Patriots envisioned way back then.

The play-strength issues that plagued Froholdt early on in his career look to be a thing of the past.

Defensive Tackle: Alim McNeil, Lions

Honorable Mention: DaVon Hamilton, Jaguars

While we haven’t seen any of McNeil this preseason, his play down the stretch in 2022, combined with offseason reports of him slimming down considerably, should have Lions fans giddy about the impact he could have in 2023. He reportedly is down to 13% body fat while still tipping the scales well over 300 pounds.

It shouldn’t be too surprising that McNeil has been able to remake his body given how young he was coming out of North Carolina State. He didn’t turn 21 until nearly a month after the draft, making him one of the youngest prospects in the entire class. He’s still younger than linemate Brodric Martin, the Lions’ third-round pick this past spring! This Lions defensive front could be considerably better than what we ever saw a year ago.

Defensive End: Joseph Ossai, Bengals

Honorable Mention: Kingsley Enagbare, Packers

Ossai has flashed potential dating all the way back to his first training camp in 2021. That season was cut short, however, with a season-ending meniscus tear in August. While he was a bit player early after his return in 2022, Ossai flourished down the stretch, becoming a heavy factor in some late regular season wins and into the playoffs. He looks to have taken even a bigger step forward this year, as he’s been getting rave reviews from camp and his preseason performances.

All that time off the field looks like it’s been spent in the weight room for Ossai, who looks about 10 pounds heavier than he was at Texas. That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given how young he was as a prospect. Heading into year three Ossai is still only 23, and won’t turn 24 until next spring.

Linebacker: Nakobe Dean, Eagles

Honorable Mention: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Browns

Eagles brass liked what they saw from their newly-minted starting linebacker so much that he didn’t even suit up for the Eagles’ final preseason game Thursday night. The playmaking ability Dean showed consistently at Georgia was on full display during his limited preseason action.

Dean may have size deficiencies, but playing behind a top-3 defensive line will alleviate them; his insane processing and play speed should shine.

Cornerback: MJ Emerson, Browns

Honorable Mention: Tyson Campbell, Jaguars

The third-rounder from a season ago has impressed the Browns staff so much over that span that he’s already unseated former first-rounder Greg Newsome II as the starting outside corner opposite Denzel Ward. As the nickel corner a season ago, Emerson routinely got his hands on footballs. By all reports that’s continued throughout camp.

His emergence could take this Browns defense to a special level in 2023.

Safety: Jalen Pitre, Texans

Honorable Mention: Jaquan Brisker, Bears

If you watched any of Pitre’s tape in 2022, this shoutout should come as no surprise. As a rookie he proved to be one of the best playmakers at the position in the NFL — it was just the consistency aspect that wasn’t there. His tackling needs to be cleaned up, but if that happens he may lead all safeties in tackles. Pitre should also benefit from a change in scheme that won’t see him dropping back into a deep-half anymore (as he did under Lovie Smith), and instead let him play around the football where he’s at his best.