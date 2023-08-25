The Most Intriguing College Football Teams Outside the AP Top 25

Welcome to the first edition of the One-Question Mailbag, where we take one question submitted by a reader and offer a handful of different answers to it.

In the interest of full disclosure, this week’s question was submitted by me, College Football Staff Editor Ryan Nanni. Does that mean this entire premise is a deception? No. Today you have merely fallen victim to a journalistic play-action pass.

ONE QUESTION: Which team outside the AP Top 25 is most intriguing to you this season?

FOUR ANSWERS:

Kaelen Jones - Arkansas feels like a high-risk/high-reward choice here considering how difficult the heart of their schedule projects to be (at LSU, vs. Texas A&M, at Ole Miss, at Alabama). The wheels of the Razorbacks’ season fell off during a similar stretch last year — their 3-0 start was followed by an 0-3 run against three straight ranked opponents. But I believe in what coach Sam Pittman is doing. The Hogs’s schedule is manageable following the Bama game, and they should be able to avoid early catastrophe.

Fifth-year senior quarterback K.J. Jefferson (6-foot-3 and 245 pounds) and junior running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders (6-foot-2 and 225 pounds) form one of the most talented backfields in the country. Sanders racked up 1,443 yards last year (6.5 yards per attempt) and added 10 scores, providing an explosive complement to Jefferson’s bruising ability (4.1 yards after contact per carry, per Pro Football Focus). Arkansas will always be solid in the trenches under Pittman’s direction. And the Razorbacks should boast one of the nation’s top rushing attacks again, propelling an offense that finished 13th in ESPN’s SP+ ratings. Entering the 2023 campaign, the offense ranks 15th in that metric, fourth-best among SEC schools.

Defense remains a big question mark. The Hogs are replacing starting linebackers Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool — their two leading tacklers last season — and lost safety Jalen Catalon (who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in last year’s opener) to Texas in the transfer portal. Arkansas returns just 51 percent of its 2022 defensive production from a unit that finished last in the SEC in yards allowed and surrendered over 30 points per game. Still, there’s enough offensive firepower on offense to believe Arkansas will be a tough out in the SEC this season. The Razorbacks’s schedule provides them ample opportunity to prove they’re legitimate, while crucially avoiding Georgia. If they can get through the meat of their schedule unscathed, and if Arkansas could avoid stumbling through the finish, we could talking about a sleeper SEC contender.

Daniela Perez - The Group of Five’s favorite primadonna is finally getting its path. Five years after the snub heard around the world, UCF joins the resurgent Big 12 alongside Houston, Cincinnati and BYU. It's only fitting that the conference’s new era—where Texas and Oklahoma are out and poaching from the AAC is in—will be ushered in by the Knights, the youngest Power 5 program in the country.

Despite stumbling last season, Arkansas returns some intriguing offensive talent in 2023. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It was a successful tenure for UCF in the AAC: nine bowl game appearances in 10 seasons, four conference championships and a 25-game win streak spanning from Aug. 31, 2017, to Jan. 1, 2019. UCF crowned itself the 2017 national champion—and was recognized as the co-champion by the NCAA—after finishing the season as the only undefeated team in FBS (13-0) and defeating Auburn in the New Year’s Six Peach Bowl. (The Tigers beat both national champion finalists, Georgia and winner Alabama, during the regular season). UCF’s streak stretched into the 2018 season, but when it came time for the College Football Playoff committee to crown its four chosen ones, it decided it wasn’t ready for a 12-0 Knights squad to join its precious Power 5 meal tickets.

Enter the 2023 season and the marriage between UCF and the Big 12: a couple with something to prove. The Knights have slightly stumbled since 2018, most recently going 9-4 in 2021 and 9-5 in 2022, where they clawed into the conference championship before losing to Tulane. In his third season, coach Gus Malzahn will look to make a strong debut amidst a conference in flux. He’ll have an opportunity to tackle conference goliath Oklahoma before it flees to SEC country and make a statement before Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado complete the Big 12 facelift in 2024. With him comes a familiar face, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who ran for more yards than any FBS quarterback in 2022 (862) and notched 11 touchdowns. The dual-threat should surely give the conference with extremely questionable defenses a run for its money—literally.

And the college football Gods couldn’t have written it any better: UCF opens conference play against the 2022 Big 12 champions, Kansas State. Genius. Let the drama ensue.

Jackson Thompson - NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders made the jump to a Power 5 job at Colorado this year. It's just his second college coaching job after leading Jackson State to a 27-6 record since taking over in 2020, including a 19-2 stretch in conference play. He made good on his promise in his first team meeting with last year’s Colorado starters that he “had a few positions already taken care of,” as seen in widely circulated footage.

Sanders opened his tenure with an all-encompassing roster turnover, as 71 Colorado players entered the transfer portal — the most for one program in a single year in NCAA history and 21 more than the second-most (Arkansas State in 2022), according to ESPN Stats and Information. Sanders brought in 35 transfers and recruits, many coming from high-profile programs including Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Clemson. His first recruiting class even includes his own son, Shedeur Sanders, who will start at quarterback.

Colorado is entering its final year in the Pac-12, and will play in the Big 12 starting in 2024, where Sanders’s team could have an even higher profile in one of college football’s ascending conferences after recent realignment. Due to the roster turnover, expectations for the 2023 Buffaloes are somewhat impossible to formulate. If Sanders’ methods from Jackson State successfully transfer over to his new group at Colorado, the program could be destined for the “Prime Time” treatment going forward. If Jackson’s group underperforms, and the exodus of last year’s players proves to be a detriment to the program, it could become a cautionary tale for hiring coaches with similar agendas.



Ryan Nanni - Imagine a world where the South Alabama Jaguars are the winningest school in the state this season. It’s not as far-fetched as you might think; change the result of the bowls Alabama and South Alabama played in to end the 2022 season, and the Jaguars would have finished with 11 wins to Bama's 10.

Does this mean South Alabama’s better than the Crimson Tide? No, and please tell Nick Saban he’s not allowed to claim that I said that to motivate his team, because I didn’t. But the Jaguars are worth paying attention to all the same. They came five points from playing in the Sun Belt championship and seven points from finishing the regular season undefeated.

Most of the starters on both side of the ball are back, including All-Sun Belt First Team running back La’Damian Webb and safety Yam Banks. The schedule sets up for a possible quick jump out of the blocks, with road games against No. 24 Tulane and Oklahoma State in the first three weeks. And there’s room to improve off of last year - South Alabama ranked 128th in the nation in penalty yards per game (71.5), and returning quarterback Carter Bradley threw at least one pick in nine of his 13 starts.

If the Jaguars can stay healthy and keep winning, they won’t stay in the Also Receiving Votes section of the Top 25 for long, and coach Kane Wommack, who’s only 36 but has experience in the SEC and Big Ten, will start attracting attention as a candidate from lots of programs as the coaching carousel starts spinning again.