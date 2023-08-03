The Caleb Williams-Drake Maye Draft Debate Might Not Matter

It’s no secret that quarterback evaluation is difficult. That’s doubly true a full season prior to the draft. For every wire-to-wire favorite to go No. 1 overall at quarterback, like Trevor Lawrence or Andrew Luck, there’s a Joe Burrow who breaks out from relative obscurity or, conversely, a Spencer Rattler who falls woefully short of expectations. Among quarterbacks picked No. 1 overall since 2010, it’s been an even split between those predicted during the preseason to go with the top pick (five: Sam Bradford, Andrew Luck, Jameis Winston, Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young) and those who made big leaps up boards during the year (also five: Cam Newton, Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow). I feel very confident writing that, this spring, the tie will be broken in favor of the preseason favorites. It’s just … well, there’s two of them.

USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye are fresh off two of the best second-year performances at the quarterback position that college football has ever seen—not only from a statistical perspective, but also from a prospect-evaluation standpoint. Based purely on their first two seasons of college, Lawrence is the only quarterback in the past eight drafts I’d put ahead of them at the same point. Both Williams and Maye ooze the kind of physical prowess and playmaking ability to have been taken ahead of both Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud last spring, had they been eligible. While Williams is the household name as the reigning Heisman trophy winner on one of college football’s biggest brands, Maye has as prototypical a skillset for the position as anyone not named Trevor Lawrence in recent memory.

So what are the fans of the *insert rebuilding franchise here* potentially getting next spring? A dive into what the tape says...

Caleb Williams

Only two years into Williams’ collegiate career, I feel confident saying you’ll have to go back before my time as an evaluator to find a better combination of arm strength, accuracy, and mobility from a college prospect. If I could capture that all in one play it would be this one:

His arm talent is legitimately “top-5 in the NFL,” with the obvious ability to generate zip even when his feet aren’t set. Really, the only physical box he doesn’t tick wholesale is height, at 6' 1". That’s hardly into problematic territory; he’s a dead ringer from a body-type perspective as last year’s MVP runner-up, Jalen Hurts. Hurts also bursts what could have been one of the biggest “knocks” against Williams: Lincoln Riley-coached quarterbacks not translating to the NFL.

Even though he lost first-round receiver Jordan Addison, don’t expect Williams’ numbers to drop off too much, if at all. Predicting someone to replicate 4,537 passing yards with 42 touchdowns to only five picks is obviously lofty, but USC added a potential Day-2 pick at receiver in Dorian Singer from Arizona, and brought in three starters along the offensive line via the transfer portal as well. There’s a reason Williams is still a heavy favorite (+500) to win the Heisman this season, even with potential voter fatigue.

Drake Maye

Maye doesn’t have quite the offensive fire power or program brand power at his disposal to be in the Heisman conversation like Williams. That matters precisely zero to NFL evaluators; they care about tools and intangibles, end of story, and from that perspective Maye has the goods. While I stated earlier that Williams has the best combination of arm strength, accuracy, and mobility that I’ve seen from a prospect since I started evaluating the draft full-time in 2015, Maye would join the likes of Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Kyler Murray right behind him. And unlike Williams, Maye’s doing it at a prototypical 6' 4", 230 pounds.

Where Maye really separates himself—and what, in my eyes, puts him in such high esteem as a prospect—is his feel for the position. He possesses a unique understanding of how to create throwing windows and how to throw receivers open. He did both better already on tape in his first year as a starter than many signal callers around the NFL do today.

Think young Ben Roethlisberger who’s actually in shape. And before that comparison conjures up images of a statue, consider 1) Big Ben somehow averaged four rushing attempts per game his rookie season, and 2) Maye had more rushing yards last season (698) than all-world athlete and 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson did (654). The man can legitimately be a problem in the open field:

Maye will be in the same boat as Williams regarding the loss of his top receiving option but gaining through the transfer portal; Josh Downs is gone while Tez Walker (Kent State) and Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech) arrive. With North Carolina’s highly vertical passing attack and the relatively weak ACC, Maye could very well surpass his 4,321 passing yards, 38 scores, and only 7 picks from a season ago.

Which one will end up No. 1 overall? The truth is that—unlike in 2021, with Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson—it very well may not matter. While that won’t stop the debate, it will at least give fans of hapless franchises everywhere hope. Therein lies the beauty of the NFL draft.