Tennessee Football Fined $8 Million and Receives Five-Year Probation, Avoids Bowl Game Ban

After 18 Level I violations, including 200 individual infractions under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt, the Tennessee football program has been placed on a five-year probation and fined $8 million by the NCAA.

According to a statement the NCAA released on Thursday, Tennessee used a paid unofficial visit scheme from 2018-20, covering expenses for recruits’ hotel rooms, restaurants and entertainment events. The scheme involved 29 prospects, 39 members of those prospects' families, 10 student-athletes, three family members of student-athletes, nine high school coaches or personal trainers of the prospects, three boosters and at least 12 Tennessee coaches.

In total, there were at least 110 hotel room nights, 180 meals, 72 instances of “providing impermissible entertainment or other benefits,” 41 recruiting contacts, 37 instances of providing game day parking and 14 times in which gear was provided to prospects, all of which violated NCAA rules.

Violations under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt led to an $8 million fine and five-year probation for Tennessee football. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Before a recruit’s visit, one of Pruitt’s recruiting directors worked with the assistant coach who was the player's primary recruiter and arranged hotel rooms, which would then be paid for in cash before the recruit’s arrival.

The recruiting staff would also ask restaurants and entertainment venues to hold the bill from a recruit’s visit so a member of the staff could pay the bill in cash later on.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the recruiting staff concealed the impermissible visits from Tennessee's compliance department by creating two itineraries,” the NCAA said in its press release. “One version would be submitted to compliance and only contained permissible activities. A second version would include the additional activities, meetings and other benefits."

Two players also received cash payments from either Pruitt or his wife after signing their letters of intent. One’s mother was paid $6,000 to use as a down payment on a vehicle. Then, Pruitt’s wife continued to pay the mother $500 every month for at least 25 installments. She also paid the mother a total of $3,150 for a rental property.

The other recruit’s mother was paid $3,000 from Pruitt himself to pay for a medical operation.

“Records obtained by the school during its investigation indicate that the prospect's mother deposited $5,100 into her bank account, only two days after the former head coach's bank account shows a cash withdrawal of a similar amount ($5,000),” the NCAA said. “Additionally, the head coach gave the prospect's mother $300 in cash to pay for gas.”

As a result of the infractions, both recruits went on to play in 23 games for Tennessee in which they should’ve been ineligible, including a bowl game.

School chancellor Donde Plowman fired Pruitt with cause on Jan. 18, 2021, after learning about the NCAA’s investigation. That along with Plowman and the school’s “exemplary cooperation” led to the NCAA to refrain from instituting a bowl game ban. Under second-year head coach Josh Heupel, the Volunteers went 11-2 in 2022 and defeated Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

In addition to the fine and probationary period, Tennessee lost 28 scholarships over the span of the five-year probation, among other penalties.

The full NCAA release can be read here.