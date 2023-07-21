Ted Cruz Jumps Into NIL World With Friday Bill Proposing NCAA Rules Pre-empt State Laws

For the second time in 24 hours, a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) bill has been proposed on Capitol Hill. Friday’s bill comes via Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), according to Pete Nakos of ON3.
Cruz’s bill classifies athletes as students instead of employees of the NCAA, and preempts state laws, like Thursday’s proposed bill.
“Notwithstanding any other provision of Federal or State law, a student-athlete shall not be considered an employee of an institution, conference, or interstate intercollegiate athletic association for purposes of (or as a basis for imposing liability on or awarding damages or other monetary relief under) any Federal or State law based on the student-athlete’s participation in, or status as a member of, any varsity sports team,” the bill states.
Other aspects of Cruz’s bill are similar to Thursday’s bill, which was introduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).
Instead of the creation of a College Athletics Corporation - whose rules would pre-empt state laws - Cruz proposes allowing the NCAA to make all rules regarding NIL and the transfer portal, which would also pre-empt state laws.
Friday’s bill also mandates schools must report all NIL deals yearly.
Cruz is a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. His name and notoriety could give added attention to his NIL bill. However, the NCAA needs to be clear on what it wants from Congress, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).
“The problem is if [the NCAA et al] don’t come behind a particular proposal, we’ll screw it up going through the legislative process,” McConnell said. “What I’ve said to them repeatedly is before we can act, we have to know what you want.”
When NCAA president Charlie Baker visited Congress in June, he simply asked for uniform law to preempt state laws. Now, the NCAA will need to compile a specific wishlist.
July 28 is the last day in session for the Senate and House until September, meaning more NIL proposals could be on the way.
