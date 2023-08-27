Team USA’s Highest-Paid Player Brandon Ingram Has ‘Frustrating’ Struggles At FIBA World Cup

Brandon Ingram has the largest NBA contract of any U.S. men’s basketball player competing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but he scored only two points in 15 and a half minutes in the team's 99-72 win over New Zealand on Saturday.

Ingram averaged just 7.8 points during the five World Cup exhibition games earlier this month. Despite being just one of four players on Team USA to boast an NBA All-Star appearance, the 25-year-old forward is the team's third-worst shooter in terms of field-goal percentage and is tied for the second-lowest plus/minus on the team at just two.

“This is totally different than what I am used to,” Ingram told The Athletic Sunday. “The team is winning right now, so I can’t be selfish thinking about myself. But it’s a little frustrating right now for me, and I’m just trying to figure out ways I can be effective.”

The team's top performers — Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, Austin Reaves and Jalen Brunson — did enough to make up for Ingram's struggles in the team's first game.

Every player on Team USA is an NBA player, and their contracts are all regulated by the league's collective bargaining agreement. Their salaries are predicated upon their basketball skills and performance in the NBA, just as their selection and role within the team ie based upon NBA performance as well.

Ingram's current contract with the New Orleans Pelicans pays him roughly $31.6 million per year. That is $5 million more than the second-largest salary of the team's players, which belongs to Brunson, who led the team in assists on Saturday with four.

“He gets paid the big bucks; like, he’s one of the best players in the NBA,” Edwards told The Athletic. “He’s a superstar in the league, so he can figure it out on his own, but it’s nothing like somebody staying your ear. They stay in my ear. So, just keep talking to him, ’cause you know, a couple shots might not go his way. He might get a couple turnovers and get down. I mean, I get down sometimes because I turn it over or miss a couple shots.”

In 2023-24 Ingram will actually make more than both Edwards and Banchero — the U.S. team's best two players so far — combined, as their salaries for this coming season total roughly $25.1 million. Though, Edwards has a new contract kicking in in 2025 that will pay him up to $260 million through 2029. But for this upcoming NBA season, Ingram is still the top earner on Team USA.

Ingram averaged 23.7 points with 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game since joining the Pelicans in 2019. He made his first and only All-Star nod in 2020 and averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game in 2023 in 45 games.

In this tournament however, Ingram is not playing a role he is accustomed to. For the New Orleans Pelicans, he fills a power forward/point guard hybrid role where he, playing as the four, take the ball up and has more freedom in deciding when to shoot or when to pass. But Brunson has served as Team USA's main point guard during the World Cup. Ingram said he is just trying not to force his own looks in this tournament.

“Usually when I play the right way, the basketball gods give me everything I need,” Ingram told The Athletic.