Team USA, Led by Anthony Edwards, Cruises Past Greece in Penultimate FIBA World Cup Exhibition

Without Giannis Antetokuonmpo, Greece could not keep up with Team USA.

On Friday night in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the Americans suited up for their fourth exhibition ahead of the men's FIBA World Cup, their fourth since Aug. 7. Facing off against a Greek squad that was without a two-time NBA MVP — Antetokuonmpo will miss the World Cup after undergoing a cleanup procedure on his left knee in June — Team USA, led by Anthony Edwards (21 points) marched to a 108-86 victory.

Coming off a 10-point win over Spain on Sunday, a much tighter battle than its 117-74 win over Puerto Rico (Aug. 7) and 92-62 win over Slovenia (Aug. 12), the Americans jumped on Greece early, opening the contest with a 13-4 run. The starting lineup of Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr., starting for the fourth straight game, spaced the floor, shared the ball and attacked the rim.

On the defensive end, Jackson showed why he is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. As the starting center throughout Team USA's exhibition tour, Jackson will be the fulcrum of head coach Steve Kerr's small-ball strategy, particularly defensively.

With blocks like this, it is safe to say he will keep his spot in the starting unit.

If there was one area of the Americans' performance to nit-pick, it would be their carelessness with the ball. Team USA committed 20 turnovers on the night, 10 in each half. Despite leading 32-17 at the end of the first quarter, Team USA' sloppiness in the second period gave Greece the chance to claw back into it.

And that is exactly what it did. Trailing 37-19, the Greeks went on a 12-0 march to cut the American lead to six.

“The concern is turnovers and rebounds,” Team USA head coach Steve Kerr said after the exhibition. “If we stay even on the possession game, I feel great about our chances against anybody. The way teams can beat us is if they get extra possessions and force a lot of turnovers and we’re not sharp and we’re not boxing out.

Edwards, as was the case throughout the night, responded to Greece's second quarter push, ending the run with a pull-up jumper plus the foul.

From that point until the end of the half, Team USA got going in the half court and out in transition, building a 52-41 edge heading into the halftime locker room.

Greece hung around for the first few minutes of the third quarter, but an 8-0 run by Team USA to stretch the lead to 20 — a stretch punctuated by an Edwards triple — effectively ended any chances of a comeback.

Edwards not only had 21 points, but he was efficient while doing so. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard was 8-of-16 from the field and 3-of-7 from three, and even had the highest plus/minus (+19) of any American.

It also marked his second exhibition in which he led Team USA in scoring. Across the four wins, Edwards is averaging nearly 16 points per game, and has displayed the offensive skillset that netted him a five-year, $217 million contract extension from Minnesota last month.

Edwards was not a solo act though. Five other Americans (Bridges, Jackson, Bobby Portis, Cam Johnson and Austin Reaves) scored in double figures, while Brunson chipped in nine points and a game-high seven assists.

Rising second-year big man Walker Kessler even received 16 minutes of action off the bench, adding five points and four boards.

The Americans led by 19 at the end of the third, and outside of a brief 9-2 Greece run, the lead was never less than 16 the rest of the way. Team USA ended with a 57.4% mark from the field, 11 made 3-pointers, 26 assists and a 14-rebound edge.

The Americans have just one exhibition remaining, a date with Germany on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET in Abu Dhabi. Then, it will start World Cup group play on Aug. 26, against New Zealand in Manila.

Shortly after that, Team USA will have a rematch with Greece on Aug. 28 in Manila. The two teams, along with New Zealand and Jordan, make up Group C.

“They’re the most athletic, strongest team in the world,” Greece wing Thomas Walkup said of the Americans. “[Aug. 28] will be a completely different day. If anything it’s good to have a game on tape, get a feel for their athleticism, get a feel for their speed, and we’ll see where we are.”