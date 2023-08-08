Team USA Dominates Puerto Rico in Monday Exhibition

In a lopsided affair, Team USA beat Puerto Rico, 117-74, in an exhibition as both teams prepare for the FIBA World Cup.
The Americans were led by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards's 15 points and four steals on Monday, just two days after being inserted into head coach Steve Kerr's starting lineup.
Monday's game wasn't supposed to be close at all, unless Puerto Rico guard Tremont Waters had a Carlos Arroyo-esque performance to give everyone flashbacks of the Boricuas 19 point win over Team USA in the 2004 Olympics.
Instead, it was a chance for Team USA to figure some things out in the international equivalent of a college buy game.
The first takeaway was Kerr's train of thought. His Golden State Warriors struggle with a size deficiency, a big reason for their seven-game series with the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference Quarterfinals and ultimate loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals. However, Team USA doesn't have that problem, rostering four big men that are at least six feet, ten inches.
That didn't stop Kerr from going small against Puerto Rico, though, as Edwards was joined by New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges, New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. in the starting lineup.
Kerr played 14 different combinations on Monday, with only four of them featuring two bigs while nine featured three wings and a point guard.
Because of his 6'5 frame, Kerr even played Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton next to Brunson for a few minutes in the fourth quarter, experimenting with a lineup featuring his only two point guards.
Team USA got off to a slow start, entering halftime with a 50-43 lead after shooting 2-of-15 from three in the first half. Then, Team USA went on a 20-0 run in the third quarter, displaying who the overwhelming favorite was in the game.
Seven players finished in double digits for Team USA while Haliburton had a game-high 12 assists, and the 6'2 Brunson grabbed 12 rebounds.
Things get a bit more competitive for the Americans on Saturday as they travel to Spain to play Slovenia, featuring Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Luka Dončić.
