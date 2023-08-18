Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco Retains Veteran Sports Attorney in US While Dominican Criminal Investigation Is Underway (Exclusive)

While Wander Franco’s legal situation plays out in his native Dominican Republic, where the Tampa Bay Rays’ 22-year-old star shortstop is reportedly under criminal investigation for an alleged relationship with a minor, he has retained noted Pittsburgh sports attorney Jay Reisinger to represent him in the U.S.

Reisinger confirmed to The Messenger that Franco is his client, but declined further comment. Franco will likely retain separate counsel in the Dominican as well.

Reisinger is a seasoned sports attorney who has represented numerous major league and minor league players over the last 20 years facing similar allegations or legal hurdles. He was Sammy Sosa's counsel during the 2005 congressional hearing on steroids in baseball, and he represented former Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte during the 2008 congressional hearing on the Mitchell Report and when Pettitte took the stand in his former teammate Roger Clemens’ perjury and obstruction of Congress federal trial in 2012.

Reisinger also represented numerous players who were suspended for their alleged involvement in the 2013 Biogenesis doping scandal — including current free agent Nelson Cruz — and more recently he represented pitchers Aroldis Chapman, Jeurys Familia, Mike Clevinger and Domingo German when they faced their respective domestic violence allegations. He no longer represents German, the Dominican Yankees pitcher who was placed on the restricted list earlier this month and is in treatment for alcohol abuse.

Major League Baseball has reportedly launched an investigation while placing Franco on baseball's restricted list, a temporary agreement reached between the league and Franco’s representatives. On Tuesday, MLB will decide whether or not to place Franco on paid administrative leave — a more formal non-disciplinary distinction that would still allow him to be paid and accrue service time while being investigated.

Franco is currently on baseball’s restricted list but could soon be more formally place on paid administrative leave.

Manny Paula, Franco's agent, did not return a call for comment, nor did a MLB spokesman.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is one of the most recent examples of a player being placed on paid administrative leave. Three months into his three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in 2021, Bauer was accused by a San Diego woman of sexual assault. Bauer was put on paid administrative leave during MLB’s investigation, and his leave was extended multiple times before commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined Bauer in April 2022 with a record 324-game ban for violating the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Bauer denied any wrongdoing and appealed the decision, and an independent arbitrator reduced the ban to 194 games. Released by the Dodgers earlier this year, Bauer now plays in Japan.

Manfred has the authority — through the collectively bargained Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy — to suspend players the league has deemed are in violation of the policy, even if the player has not been arrested or convicted in court. Bauer, for example, was suspended by MLB even though a Los Angeles County district attorney did not bring criminal charges against him.