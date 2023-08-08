Tampa Bay Rays’ Ace Shane McClanahan Is ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Pitch Again This Season - The Messenger
Tampa Bay Rays’ Ace Shane McClanahan Is ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Pitch Again This Season

The lefty may need surgery on his elbow/forearm region

Javon Edmonds
Rays ace Shane McClanahan is “highly unlikely” to pitch again this season.Al Bello/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash says that starting pitcher Shane McClanahan is "highly unlikely" to pitch again this season.

Cash said the Rays’ ace injured his elbow/forearm region and is seeking a second opinion after the idea of surgery had been discussed. McClanahan went on the 15-day injured list last week after a loss to the New York Yankees.

The Rays are currently three games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East.

McClanahan is 11-2 record, with a 3.29 ERA ranks that ranks 12th in the majors. His .222 batting average against ranks 11th in MLB.

