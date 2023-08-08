Tampa Bay Rays’ Ace Shane McClanahan Is ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Pitch Again This Season

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash says that starting pitcher Shane McClanahan is "highly unlikely" to pitch again this season.

Cash said the Rays’ ace injured his elbow/forearm region and is seeking a second opinion after the idea of surgery had been discussed. McClanahan went on the 15-day injured list last week after a loss to the New York Yankees.

The Rays are currently three games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East.

McClanahan is 11-2 record, with a 3.29 ERA ranks that ranks 12th in the majors. His .222 batting average against ranks 11th in MLB.