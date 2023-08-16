Tampa Bay Rays Ace Shane McClanahan to Undergo Tommy John Surgery - The Messenger
Tampa Bay Rays Ace Shane McClanahan to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

McClanahan is likely to miss all of 2024

Published |Updated
Max Rego
McClanahan was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan is undergoing Tommy John surgery, manager Kevin Cash told reporters Tuesday evening. McClanahan will miss the rest of this season and likely all of 2024.

McClanahan, 26, left his Aug. 2 start against the New York Yankees after giving up five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. He told reporters after the game that his forearm tightened up while he was warming up before taking the mound in the fourth.

McClanahan, an All-Star in 2022 and 2023, ends this season at 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts. He went winless over his last six starts, posting a 7.36 ERA.

The Associated Press reported the Rays moved him to the 60-day injured list last weekend, ending his season. The AP also noted the southpaw underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 at the University of South Florida.

Tampa Bay (72-49) is three games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East and leads the AL wild-card chase.

