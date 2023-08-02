Sun’s Alyssa Thomas Continues to Make History With Tuesday’s Triple-Double

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas is the only WNBA player in history to record back-to-back triple-doubles. In Tuesday's 79-69 win against the Minnesota Lynx, she did it for the third time in her career.

Thomas also joined Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only basketball players in history to record stat lines of 20+ points, 20+ rebounds, 12+ assists and 3+ steals in a game. Her 20-20-10 triple double on Tuesday was the first of its kind in WNBA history.

The four-time All-Star completed the triple-double with 1:32 left in the third quarter, the quickest in WNBA history. Thomas now owns the records for the three quickest triple-doubles in league history.

The seven-year veteran finished with a final line of 21 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals, 1 block and 0 turnovers. She is one of four basketball players ever to record 15+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists with zero turnovers in a game, joining Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and former Denver Nuggets guard Fat Lever.

No WNBA player besides Thomas has recorded five triple-doubles in a career. Now, Thomas has recorded five this season, part of her league-record nine total in her career (including the playoffs).

All nine of her triple-doubles have come in the past two seasons. Thomas missed most of 2021 with a torn Achilles.

Connecticut is now one game behind the New York Liberty for first place in the Eastern Conference, despite losing All-Star center Brionna Jones to a torn Achilles last month.