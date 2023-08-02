Sun’s Alyssa Thomas Continues to Make History With Tuesday’s Triple-Double - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Sun’s Alyssa Thomas Continues to Make History With Tuesday’s Triple-Double

Thomas joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only basketball players in history to record a 20/20/12/3 stat line

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Alyssa Thomas joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only basketball players in history to record a 20/20/12/3 statline in Tuesday’s win against the Minnesota Lynx.David Berding/Getty Images

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas is the only WNBA player in history to record back-to-back triple-doubles. In Tuesday's 79-69 win against the Minnesota Lynx, she did it for the third time in her career.

Thomas also joined Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only basketball players in history to record stat lines of 20+ points, 20+ rebounds, 12+ assists and 3+ steals in a game. Her 20-20-10 triple double on Tuesday was the first of its kind in WNBA history.

The four-time All-Star completed the triple-double with 1:32 left in the third quarter, the quickest in WNBA history. Thomas now owns the records for the three quickest triple-doubles in league history.

The seven-year veteran finished with a final line of 21 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals, 1 block and 0 turnovers. She is one of four basketball players ever to record 15+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists with zero turnovers in a game, joining Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and former Denver Nuggets guard Fat Lever.

Read More

No WNBA player besides Thomas has recorded five triple-doubles in a career. Now, Thomas has recorded five this season, part of her league-record nine total in her career (including the playoffs).

All nine of her triple-doubles have come in the past two seasons. Thomas missed most of 2021 with a torn Achilles. 

Connecticut is now one game behind the New York Liberty for first place in the Eastern Conference, despite losing All-Star center Brionna Jones to a torn Achilles last month.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.