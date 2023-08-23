Stella Weaver Sets New Little League World Series US Record for Most Hits by a Girl in a Tournament

Stella Weaver, the 12-year-old making history at the Little League World Series, notched her third hit in as many games, setting a new U.S. record for most hits by a girl in the tournament.
Weaver is the 22nd girl to play in the LLWS since the Little League Federal Charter was amended to allow girls to participate in 1974. On Tuesday, she singled to right field in the fifth inning of Nolensville's (Tennessee) 2-1 victory over Henderson (Nevada). Then she scored on a wild pitch, giving Nolensville a 2-0 lead.
Weaver surpassed Ella Bruning, who recorded two hits for Abilene (Texas) in the 2021 event, for most hits by an American girl in LLWS history. Weaver is tied with Katie Reyes, who suited up for Canada in 2009, for second all-time in hits by a girl in LLWS history. Japan's Sayaka Tsushima holds the record with four, a mark she set in five games in 1998.
"That's crazy to me," Weaver told the Tennessean. "Me and Coach Randy [Huth] made a bucket list. We did how many hits has a girl ever had in the U.S. I thought it was so much fun. Getting that hit was just crazy."
The 5-foot-8 Weaver also took the mound in Nolensville's 6-2 loss to Seattle (Washington) on Monday. She didn't join Mo'ne Davis as one of the only girls to win a pitching start in LLWS history, but they're already linked through a message Davis gave Weaver earlier this month.
- Cuban Little League World Series Coach Leaves Team, Does Not Explain Why
- LeBron James and the Lakers Offer Support for El Segundo Little League Team in World Series Final
- US-Netherlands Women’s World Cup Game Sets Viewership Record
- New Guinness Record Set for World’s Most Expensive Sushi
- Is football really the most dangerous sport?
- How the Seattle Mariners Went From Postseason Longshots to World Series Contenders
Nolensville is set to play El Segundo (California) in the U.S. elimination bracket semifinals. With a win, Nolensville would face the loser of the Seattle-Needville (Texas) matchup, with a spot in the U.S. championship game on the line.
- Best Bets in Sports: Teoscar Hernandez To Stay Red Hot With First-Place MarinersSports
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith Becomes Latest NFL Star to Go MeatlessSports
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Red-Hot Mariners Top AL West for First Time This SeasonSports
- NBA Players Respond to Noah Lyles’ ‘World Champions’ Take About Finals WinnersSports
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Mercury, Storm Eliminated From WNBA Playoffs, Ending StreaksSports
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Embattled Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Goes on Hunger Strike Over ‘Bloodthirsty Hunt’Sports
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews