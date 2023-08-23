Stella Weaver Sets New Little League World Series US Record for Most Hits by a Girl in a Tournament

Stella Weaver, the 12-year-old making history at the Little League World Series, notched her third hit in as many games, setting a new U.S. record for most hits by a girl in the tournament.

Weaver is the 22nd girl to play in the LLWS since the Little League Federal Charter was amended to allow girls to participate in 1974. On Tuesday, she singled to right field in the fifth inning of Nolensville's (Tennessee) 2-1 victory over Henderson (Nevada). Then she scored on a wild pitch, giving Nolensville a 2-0 lead.

Weaver surpassed Ella Bruning, who recorded two hits for Abilene (Texas) in the 2021 event, for most hits by an American girl in LLWS history. Weaver is tied with Katie Reyes, who suited up for Canada in 2009, for second all-time in hits by a girl in LLWS history. Japan's Sayaka Tsushima holds the record with four, a mark she set in five games in 1998.

"That's crazy to me," Weaver told the Tennessean. "Me and Coach Randy [Huth] made a bucket list. We did how many hits has a girl ever had in the U.S. I thought it was so much fun. Getting that hit was just crazy."

The 5-foot-8 Weaver also took the mound in Nolensville's 6-2 loss to Seattle (Washington) on Monday. She didn't join Mo'ne Davis as one of the only girls to win a pitching start in LLWS history, but they're already linked through a message Davis gave Weaver earlier this month.

Nolensville is set to play El Segundo (California) in the U.S. elimination bracket semifinals. With a win, Nolensville would face the loser of the Seattle-Needville (Texas) matchup, with a spot in the U.S. championship game on the line.