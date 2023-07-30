Star Quarterback Recruit Arch Manning’s First Trading Card Sells for $102,500
The University of Texas incoming freshman is the nephew of famous quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and the top football recruit in the nation
Arch Manning figured to be a hot commodity in the NIL landscape. Trading card company Panini America was the first to take advantage.
Earlier this week, Panini announced it had agreed to a multi-year NIL deal with Manning, the nephew of NFL quarterbacking greats Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning. Arch Manning, 18, is preparing for his freshman season at the University of Texas. He was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite. Last June, he committed to the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Clemson, among others.
His first trading card, an autographed throwback Prizm black card, was auctioned off on Panini's website, the winning bid reaching $102,500. It's a record sale for the Manning family, according to Card Ladder, which tracks sales across the card-collecting industry. The previous record for a Manning family single was Peyton's 1998 Playoff Contenders Ticket card, which sold at auction for $71,998.88 in January 2019.
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers More
- $1M in Sports Cards Stolen From Dead Man’s Home; Among the Charged is a Probate Judge
- Sellers to the Max: The New York Mets Send Three-Time Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers
- Walgreens Pharmacist Convicted of Selling Hundreds of Covid Vaccination Cards Online
- Queens Neighborhood Plagued With Prostitutes Handing Out Business Cards on the Streets
After Texas's spring game in April, head coach Steve Sarkisian named incumbent Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback. Manning is currently third on the depth chart, behind Ewers and redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy.
Proceeds of Arch Manning trading-card sale will benefit children and their families in Central Texas, with support from St. David's Healthcare and St. David's Foundation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports