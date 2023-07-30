Star Quarterback Recruit Arch Manning’s First Trading Card Sells for $102,500 - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Star Quarterback Recruit Arch Manning’s First Trading Card Sells for $102,500

The University of Texas incoming freshman is the nephew of famous quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and the top football recruit in the nation

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Arch Manning figured to be a hot commodity in the NIL landscape. Trading card company Panini America was the first to take advantage.

Earlier this week, Panini announced it had agreed to a multi-year NIL deal with Manning, the nephew of NFL quarterbacking greats Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning. Arch Manning, 18, is preparing for his freshman season at the University of Texas. He was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite. Last June, he committed to the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Clemson, among others.

His first trading card, an autographed throwback Prizm black card, was auctioned off on Panini's website, the winning bid reaching $102,500. It's a record sale for the Manning family, according to Card Ladder, which tracks sales across the card-collecting industry. The previous record for a Manning family single was Peyton's 1998 Playoff Contenders Ticket card, which sold at auction for $71,998.88 in January 2019.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 15: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns scrambles during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Manning is entering his freshman year at Texas.Tim Warner/Getty Images
Read More

After Texas's spring game in April, head coach Steve Sarkisian named incumbent Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback. Manning is currently third on the depth chart, behind Ewers and redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy.

Proceeds of Arch Manning trading-card sale will benefit children and their families in Central Texas, with support from St. David's Healthcare and St. David's Foundation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.