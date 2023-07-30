Star Quarterback Recruit Arch Manning’s First Trading Card Sells for $102,500

Arch Manning figured to be a hot commodity in the NIL landscape. Trading card company Panini America was the first to take advantage.

Earlier this week, Panini announced it had agreed to a multi-year NIL deal with Manning, the nephew of NFL quarterbacking greats Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning. Arch Manning, 18, is preparing for his freshman season at the University of Texas. He was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite. Last June, he committed to the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Clemson, among others.

His first trading card, an autographed throwback Prizm black card, was auctioned off on Panini's website, the winning bid reaching $102,500. It's a record sale for the Manning family, according to Card Ladder, which tracks sales across the card-collecting industry. The previous record for a Manning family single was Peyton's 1998 Playoff Contenders Ticket card, which sold at auction for $71,998.88 in January 2019.

Manning is entering his freshman year at Texas. Tim Warner/Getty Images

After Texas's spring game in April, head coach Steve Sarkisian named incumbent Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback. Manning is currently third on the depth chart, behind Ewers and redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy.

Proceeds of Arch Manning trading-card sale will benefit children and their families in Central Texas, with support from St. David's Healthcare and St. David's Foundation.