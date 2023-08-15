‘SportsCenter’ Host Sage Steele Leaving ESPN, Settles Lawsuit Over Suspension

Long-time SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele will be leaving ESPN after settling a lawsuit against the company that she filed in 2022, she announced in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

"Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely. I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!" Steele wrote.

Steele joined ESPN in March 2007 as a SportsCenter host. In September 2021, she made controversial comments regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates and called into question why former president Barack Obama identifies as Black, during an appearance on the podcast Uncut with Jay Cutler.

"I respect everyone's decision. I really do. But to mandate it is sick, and it's scary to me in many ways," she said of vaccine mandates. "But I have a job, a job that I love and, frankly, a job that I need."

Steele also said that she found it "fascinating" that Obama identified as Black on the U.S. census, "considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him."

ESPN removed Steele from air for two weeks in October 2021, shortly after the podcast episode was published. She apologized for the comments in a statement issued to USA Today and returned to hosting SportsCenter. But Steele filed a lawsuit against ESPN in April 2022 claiming that her role had been reduced in the aftermath of her comments, and that the company failed to prevent colleagues from bullying her.

Steele recently made controversial comments regarding transgender athletes participating in women's sports, criticizing a recent court ruling that allows transgender women to compete in the women's division of USA Powerlifting, in a Twitter post in March. Steele's stance on that issue drew more attention in May when she publicly defended then-ESPN colleague Sam Ponder; Ponder was the subject of a USA Today column that called Ponder's stance on transgender athletes "bigotry."