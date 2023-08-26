Spanish Federation Threatens Legal Action Against Jenni Hermoso After Statement About Luis Rubiales Kiss

In the latest stage of an increasingly messy battle, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) released a statement late Friday that denied veteran player Jenni Hermoso’s assertion that a kiss from RFEF president Luis Rubiales was not consensual.

In the days since Rubiales non-consensually kissed Hermoso on the lips during the televised trophy ceremony for Spain’s World Cup victory on Sunday, the situation has escalated. Things came to a breaking point on Friday, when Rubiales refused to resign in front of the general assembly of RFEF, claiming that Hermoso lied and that he was a victim of a witch hunt while maintaining he did nothing wrong.

Throughout the day on Friday, Hermoso received an outpouring of support from teammates, men’s national team players and stars of the international women’s stage. Rubiales’s actions have been condemned across the country.

On Friday evening in Spain, Spanish players’ union FUTPRO released a statement on behalf of the players, who said that they will not play for the Spanish national team until Rubiales is gone. The statement was signed by all 23 players on Spain’s World Cup roster and by dozens of other athletes with national team caps.

Hermoso, who has remained largely quiet during the backlash against Rubiales, put out a statement a few hours later, where she reiterated that the kiss was not consensual, pointed out concerning behavior from the RFEF and maintained that the World Cup-winning team does not deserve “such a manipulative, hostile, and controlling culture.”

“I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part,” Hermoso said in the statement. “Simply put, I was not respected.”

In Hermoso’s statement, she confirmed that she had been pressured by the federation to make a joint statement with Rubiales. “I have been under continuous pressure to make a statement that could justify Mr. Luis Rubiales’s actions,” Hermoso said in the statement, adding that the RFEF also pressured her family, friends and teammates to give testimony about the situation.

In the midst of this backlash against Rubiales and support for Hermoso, RFEF released its statement.

Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso during the televised World Cup trophy ceremony on Sunday. Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The statement, which is officially in response to the FUTPRO statement, doubles down on Rubiales’s position that he did not do anything wrong. It also threatens legal action, “in defense of the honorability of the President of RFEF.”

After quoting Hermoso in FUTPRO’s statement, the RFEF statement nitpicks at Hermoso’s claim that she did not consent to the kiss and did not lift up the president by presenting a series of still images and describing Hermoso and Rubiales’s specific body positions in each image.

“The evidence is conclusive. Mr. President has not lied,” the statement reads.

Although the images do seem to show Hermoso lifting Rubiales, the statement does not address or rebut Hermoso’s assertion that the kiss was not consensual.

The statement also says that the RFEF respects the decision of players on whether they want to participate in international matches, but adds that federation players are obligated to play if selected.

RFEF also expressed dismay that the team’s World Cup success can’t be celebrated as it deserves “for completely non-sports reasons.”