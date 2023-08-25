Spanish Federation President Luis Rubiales Refuses to Resign After World Cup Kiss

Luis Rubiales, president of Spanish football federation RFEF, refused to resign in a speech to the governing body on Friday.

Calls for Rubiales' resignation were ignited after he kissed Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the trophy presentation after Spain's 1-0 win over England in Sunday's Women's World Cup final.

An emergency meeting of the RFEF general assembly took place Friday at noon local time in Barcelona; local media had reported that Rubiales was going to step down at this meeting. Reporters were initially briefed that Pedro Rocha would replace Rubiales as president.

But then Rubiales began his speech. Instead of stepping down, he doubled down.

In the speech, Rubiales repeatedly assured the crowd that "No voy a dimitir, no voy a dimitir" – "I am not going to resign, I am not going to resign" – while receiving applause from the audience. The crowd at the assembly included his family, controversial Spanish head coach Jorge Vilda, men’s national team head coach Luis de la Fuente and the media.

On Thursday, FIFA announced that it was opening disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales for his conduct. Multiple leagues and players' associations in Spain have called for Rubiales's removal since the incident on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Spain's acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, called Rubiales’s actions “unacceptable.” Sánchez said that he thought Rubiales’s apology, distributed via video message on Monday, was “not sufficient.”

In Rubiales’s speech to the general assembly, per The Athletic, he said that he needed to have done something in order to be removed.

“We’re in a country where the law rules,” Rubiales said. “I say: what is it I’ve done? A consensual peck is enough to get me out of here?”

Rubiales repeatedly assured the assembly that the kiss was consensual, even though Hermoso has previously stated that it was not. He said that Hermoso initiated the kiss, and painted himself as a victim.

Rubiales also said that he has activated RFEF proceedings to offer Vilda a contract for four-years and €500,000 per year – about $540,000 American.

“You deserve it, Jorge, we’ve gone through a lot, a lot. I’ve always said you were one of the best managers in the world in women’s football,” Rubiales said.

Although he did apologize for grabbing his crotch during the celebrations, which he said was directed at Vilda, Rubiales said that criticism over the kiss was part of a “social assassination,” and said that he had suffered persecution in his five years in the position.

Rubiales then addressed his three daughters, saying that “false feminism doesn’t seek justice, it doesn't seek the truth, it doesn’t care about people.”

Rubiales received a standing ovation from most of the room.

Backlash to Rubiales’s speech has been swift. Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea reacted to the speech on social media, writing, “My ears are bleeding.” Former goalkeeper Iker Casillas lamented that Rubiales’s conduct was detracting from the success of the team.

Spanish striker Borja Iglesias said that he would not play for the Spanish National Team until Rubiales was punished for his actions.

International players’ union FIFPRO, which has already called for Rubiales to be held accountable, released another statement soon after the assembly, this time calling for European federation UEFA to take disciplinary action against Rubiales.

“Any lack of action by authorities in addressing the conduct of Mr. Rubiales would send an entirely unacceptable and damaging message to the football industry and wider society,” FIFPRO wrote in the statement.