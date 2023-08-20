Spain Celebrates Its First World Cup and Instantly Leaves a Complicated Legacy

Spain won its first World Cup on Sunday, its 1-0 victory over England bookended by coach Jorge Vilda being booed before the match, then initially ignored by his own players in the immediate aftermath — only to then be hoisted in the air by some players as a crowd of 75,784 looked down on the pitch in Sydney, Australia.

Spain’s historic moment is instantly branded with a complicated legacy: celebratory vibes mixing with complicated feelings, internal battle lines still visible as players and coaches ultimately came together to win a world championship despite never seeing eye to eye.

Last year, a group of 15 players on the Spanish women’s national team signed an email sent to the Spanish federation (the Real Federación Española de Fútbol, or RFEF) calling for changes to improve the quality of training and tactical preparation. Complaints also included concerns over a lack of privacy, as Vilda required players to keep hotel doors unlocked while on international duty until the manager had checked on them at night.

The players stated that they would be willing to remain unselected by the national team until changes were made. Some even spoke with Vilda and asked him to resign.

In the end, the RFEF sided with Vilda.

Those 15 players were dropped and Vilda did not resign.

After meetings between the RFEF and players, changes were made ahead of the World Cup, according to The Athletic, including more coaches and better transportation accommodations.

But the situation remained unsettled, according to The Athletic’s Laia Cervelló Herrero. Of the 15 players who signed the email, only three — defender Ona Batlle, forward Mariona Caldentey and midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, who won the Golden Ball for best overall player at the World Cup — were ultimately included on the World Cup roster. Jenni Hermoso, who did not sign the email but was also left off the roster last fall after participating in a meeting with RFEF president Luis Rubiales, was also brought back.

And then, in a stunning run, sixth-ranked Spain managed to not only advance to the Final but win it all, with captain Olga Carmona scoring the game-winner in the 29th minute past the reach of English keeper Mary Earps.

Throughout the tournament, there were signs of disconnect between coach and players.

Spain may have won the World Cup, but the victory is complicated by the players' relationship with head coach Jorge Vilda. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Videos on social media showed Vilda on the edges of photos and celebrations, or celebrating in the area with a group of players who appeared to be ignoring him.

After the World Cup Final, all of the players sprinted to one side of the field to celebrate together while the coaches celebrated amongst themselves. On social media, fans noted the physical divide between players and coaches.

The Athletic reported that communication had continued to remain strained between Vilda and the team. For example, a mid-tournament goalkeeper change — replacing Misa Rodríguez for Cata Coll — was announced hours before Coll’s first match in the Round of 16 against Switzerland.

In the end, several of Spain’s players celebrated winning the World Cup on the pitch with Vilda.

After the match, the official account for the Spain’s Women’s National Team — which is run by the RFEF — posted a picture of Vilda with the caption “VILDA IN.” The post appears to be a direct response to the calls of “Vilda Out,” when players had hoped for the RFEF to remove Vilda from his job.

Going forward, the victory will likely make Vilda’s job security untouchable, but the battle between players — now further empowered themselves — and the federation is not yet over. Even the trophy presentation was marred when Rubiales, the RFEF president, kissed Hermoso on the lips. The action sparked outrage online, and Hermoso reportedly told Spanish TV, “Eh…yeah, I did not enjoy that.” As for the future between players and coach, the prevailing winds were obvious as Spain was awarded the trophy: The players were feted, while Vilda was once again raucously booed.

If this World Cup makes one thing clear, it’s that winning doesn’t always solve everything.