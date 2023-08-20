Spain Wins Women’s World Cup, Defeats England 1-0

After 90 well-fought minutes, the 2023 Women's World Cup crowned a champion on Sunday. Spain defeated England, 1-0, to lift its first Women's World Cup trophy.

Spanish head coach Jorge Vilda was booed ahead of the match for his role in a feud between Spanish players and their federation, largely spurred by Vilda’s behavior. He opted to start dynamic 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo — who scored two crucial goals for Spain in the knockout round — at forward in favor of two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Putellas is still coming back from an ACL injury sustained last year and played limited minutes throughout the tournament.

English head coach Sarina Wiegman, meanwhile, chose not to start young forward Lauren James, back from her two-game red card suspension, but eventually subbed her in at halftime.

The match was competitive from the start, with both teams sticking to a certain style of play. Spain pushed up the field with clinical passes to pull defenders out of position. England, meanwhile, looked occasionally frantic on defense (Spain ended with seven corner kicks) but also forced a number of Spanish turnovers; however, the team struggled to capitalize on its counterattacks.

Spanish captain Olga Carmona scored the game-winning goal in Spain's 1-0 win over England. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Paralluelo was particularly dangerous for Spain, taking a few good shots in the first half and getting around England’s defense easily. English keeper Mary Earps recorded five saves across both halves, while Spain’s Cata Coll made three of her own.

Spain scored in the 29th minute when Spanish captain Olga Carmona — who scored the game-winning goal in the semifinals against Sweden — sent a blast into the far side.

Wiegman made two substitutions during halftime (a somewhat rare choice in a sport where coaches try to preserve what few subs they have), subbing out forward Alessia Russo for James and midfielder Rachel Daly for Chloe Kelly. The approach, it seemed, was to increase England’s offensive production in the second half. Meanwhile, in the 61st minute, Spain took out striker Alba Redondo in favor of defender Oihane Hernández in an apparent move to shore up on defense.

In the 68th minute, Spain was awarded a penalty after the ball grazed the fingers of England’s Keira Walsh, determined by VAR to be a handball. Jenni Hermoso took the kick, but it was saved by Earps, who grabbed it from the right side. (Hermoso also missed a penalty against Costa Rica early in the group stage.)

After the missed penalty, England's momentum seemed to change, but it was not enough to turn the tide of the game. England’s frustration was apparent at times as its players made careless fouls, especially in the second half.

With a whopping 13 minutes of stoppage time, both teams made late pushes, but neither was successful. A late stoppage time save from Coll sealed the deal, and the 1-0 score held to give Spain the win.

England, the reigning European Championships, had multiple close calls this tournament, including a penalty shootout win against Nigeria, and falls short here. Spain, in just its third World Cup after a previous best finish at the Round of 16, take the 1-0 win to earn a historic first-time championship.

Following the match, Paralluelo was given the FIFA Best Young Player Award; Earps, despite the loss, was given the Golden Glove and Spain's Aitana Bonmatí was awarded the Golden Ball for the best overall player.

This is a developing story and will be updated.