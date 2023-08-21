Spain’s Soccer President Faces Calls To Resign After World Cup Kiss

Spain won its first Women’s World Cup on Sunday, a complicated victory given the ongoing tension between players, their coach, and the Spanish federation (the Real Federación Española de Fútbol, or RFEF), and the post-game celebration only further illustrated some of the problems players have alleged.

After the final whistle, RFEF President Luis Rubiales — sitting feet away from FIFA President Gianni and 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofía – was seen grabbing his crotch.

Then, during the trophy presentation, Rubiales grabbed the head of Spanish star Jenni Hermoso as she crossed the stage and kissed her on the lips. The forced kiss sparked additional calls that the embattled Rubiales should resign.

Rubiales initially said people who condemned the kiss are “idiots,” but then posted a video statement on Monday, acknowledging that “people have felt hurt by it.”

Rubiales said: “I made a mistake and I have to recognize that, because in a moment with a lot of intense emotions — without bad intention or faith — what occurred occurred. We didn’t understand (the outrage) here because we saw it as something natural, normal, and I’ll repeat, not in bad faith. I have to apologize.

“Also, I have to learn from this and understand that when someone is president of an institution as important as the federation — especially in ceremonies and in situations like this one — be more careful.”

Rubiales' comments did not address his crotch grab or a post-game speech to the team in which he said he would marry Hermoso in a ceremony in Ibiza.

Rubiales hugged and kissed other players during the trophy ceremony, but it appears Hermoso was the only player he kissed on the mouth. During an Instagram livestream during the team’s locker room celebration, Hermoso said of the kiss: “Eh, but I didn’t like that, eh,” before adding, “But what was I supposed to do? Look at me. Look.”

With outrage of the kiss – and Hermoso’s statement about not liking it – gaining traction on social media, RFEF issued a statement, attributed to Hermoso, in which she downplayed the kiss, saying it was “no big deal.”

“It was a mutual, totally spontaneous gesture because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup,” she said. “The ‘presi’ and I have a great relationship…It was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

Still, the kiss — and its nonchalance — raised questions of consent, power imbalances, and the law.

Australian state New South Wales, where Sydney is located and the post-game kiss happened, recently strengthened its laws around “affirmative consent.” The new laws require that any form of sexual activity (including kissing) require voluntary and affirmative agreement prior to engaging.

FIFPRO, the international players’ union, issued a harsh rebuke of Rubiales actions.

“It is deeply lamentable that such a special moment for the players of the Spain national team that was taking place before a global television audience should be stained by the inappropriate conduct of an individual in a role carrying so much responsibility,” the union said in a statement.

“Uninitiated and uninvited physical gestures towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context. This is especially true when players are put in a position of vulnerability because a physical approach or gesture is initiated by a person who holds power over them.”

Rubiales’ behavior was also met with criticism in Spain, whose minister for culture and sport, Miquel Iceta, told broadcaster RNE that Rubiales’ actions were “unacceptable.”

“We’re in a moment of equality, of rights and respect for women. We all have to be particularly careful in our attitudes and our actions. I think it’s unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her.”

Spain Equality Minister Irene Montero said in a tweet that “it’s a form of sexual violence women suffer on a daily basis. We should not assume kissing without consent is something ‘that happens.’”

The kiss also served as a powerful example – in clear view, on the world’s biggest stage – of the types of issues Spanish players have previously raised about their federation.

In October 2022, a group of 15 players on the Spanish women’s national team signed an email sent to RFEF, calling for changes to improve the quality of training and tactical preparation. Complaints also included concerns over a lack of privacy, as head coach Jorge Vilda required players to keep hotel doors unlocked while on international duty until the manager had checked on them at night.

Hermoso didn’t sign the letter, but did participate in a meeting with RFEF president Luis Rubiales, and was later left off a fall roster.

RFEF, led by Rubiales, sided with Vilda. Only three of the players who sent the letter, plus Hermoso, were added back to the team’s roster for the World Cup.

The tension remained evident throughout the competition, even as the Spanish players played beautiful soccer and pulled off an improbable World Cup win in the country’s third tournament appearance.

Spain was not the only nation to deal with issues related to sexual misconduct during the 2023 Women’s World Cup and FIFA has been under fire for how it handled allegations of abuse within the Haitian and Zambian federations.

Daniela Perez contributed translation assistance.