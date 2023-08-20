Spain Captain Olga Carmona Learns of Her Father’s Death After Winning the World Cup

After leading Spain to its first World Cup title, captain Olga Carmona found out that her father had died, according to the Spanish soccer federation.

A statement from the RFEF (Spanish FA) said: "The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona's father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

"We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

"We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

The federation didn't give a cause of death or say when Carmona’s father died.

In Spain's 1-0 win over England, Carmona found the back of the net with a left-footed strike in the 29th minute. It was the difference. She also scored the game-winning goal in the semifinals against Sweden.

Carmona, 23, said after Sunday's win: “I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special."