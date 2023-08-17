Social Media Star Druski Launches Sports Agency

In 2017, Drew Desbordes was a Georgia Southern dropout pivoting his attention from pursuing a sports analytics major to a career as a comedian. Now known as Druski, Desbordes is a 28-year-old Atlanta-based social media superstar who has launched his own sports agency.

Druski announced the launch of 4Lifers Sports Agency on Thursday, using the success of his current career as an influencer and content creator to fund his original goal of working in sports analytics as a founder.

"Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions: sports and entertainment," Druski told TMZ Sports.

"Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field. The process begins today with Florida Gators star Princely Umanmielen’s addition to our family."

4Lifers has signed Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen as its first client.

A former four-star recruit from Texas, Umanmielen tallied career highs of 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Gators last season.

This isn't Druski's first venture into sports as he currently owns the Shoulda Been Stars of Fan Controlled Football — a nod to his fictional record label, Coulda Been Records.

Sports is a common topic for Druski's skits, whether he's a coach sabotaging a player's future or an old man reliving his past athletic glories.