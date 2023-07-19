Shohei Ohtani Leads MLB in Home Runs … And Now Triples, Too! - The Messenger
Shohei Ohtani Leads MLB in Home Runs … And Now Triples, Too!

The Angels' two-way sensation joins an elite club with Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays

Published |Updated
Matthew Gutierrez, Max Rego and Neil Paine
Ohtani smacked a two-run homer in Anaheim Monday night.Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani leads Major League Baseball in home runs. As if that weren’t enough, the frontrunner for American League MVP now leads the league in triples, too. 

In the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 win over the New York Yankees Tuesday night, Ohtani went 1-of-2 with a walk and an RBI triple to send Zach Neto home in the bottom of the fifth. That gave Ohtani, 29, the league lead in triples with seven, surpassing Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt (six). 

It’s not often that a slugger who hits the big fly can also rack up triples, but that’s exactly what Ohtani has done in 2023. Only nine players since 1871 have led the league (or tied for the lead) in both home runs and triples in the same season. The last player to do it was Boston Red Sox outfielder Jim Rice in 1978. Before that? You have to go back to 1955, when the New York Yankees’ Mickey Mantle and the then-New York Giants’ (before their move West) Willie Mays led their respective leagues in homers and triples. 

Ohtani, at 35 home runs, is five ahead of Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson for the league lead. He’s on pace to hit 60 homers this year, which would be just shy of the AL record (62) Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set last season. He also leads the league total bases, slugging, OPS, and (as a pitcher) batting average against.

Ohtani is also third in RBIs and tied for fourth in strikeouts, while hitting .307 (ninth-best) and sporting an ERA of 3.50 (25th-best). 

Could Ohtani’s chase for the duel crowns occur with a team not named the Angels? It’s possible, as Los Angeles is reportedly considering dealing its generational star ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. 

