Shohei Ohtani Breaks Ken Griffey Jr.’s 25-Year-Old Record

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani keeps breaking records. In Monday's 8-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Ohtani stole his 15th base of the season, surpassing Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. for the fewest amount of team games (114) to reach 40 homers and 15 steals.

Griffey set the record in 1998 in the Seattle Mariners' 117th game of the season.

Ohtani, the American League MVP frontrunner, went 2-for-4 against the Giants.

Shohei Ohtani stole his 15th base of the season on Monday, passing Ken Griffey Jr. for the fewest games to steal 15 bases and hit 40 home runs. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Angels closer Carlos Estevez blew his first save of the season, giving up five runs in the ninth inning after entering the game with a 3-2 lead.

The Angels have lost seven straight and are now 56-58, eight games behind a wild-card spot after being buyers at the trade deadline.

Ohtani, a free agent after this season, leads the majors in home runs and is hitting .308 on the season.