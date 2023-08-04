Shohei Ohtani Blasts MLB-Best 40th Homer

Despite cutting his pitching start early due to cramping in his throwing hand, Shohei Ohtani remained in the Angles’ lineup as the designated hitter and blasted his MLB-leading 40th home run on Thursday night.

In the eighth inning against the Mariners, Ohtani drilled a 107-mph line drive into the right-field bleachers at Angel Stadium, giving the Halos a two-run lead that they ultimately squandered in a 5-3 loss.

Ohtani crossed the 40-homer threshold for the second time in his career (46 in 2021), joining Mike Trout and Troy Glaus as the only players in Angels’ history with multiple 40-homer seasons.

On the mound, Ohtani threw 59 pitches in only four innings, his shortest start not caused by a rain delay in nearly a full year. He struck out four and allowed only three soft singles in his first start since throwing a complete-game, one-hit shutout in Detroit last week.

After Thursday night’s game, Ohtani said he wasn't sure whether the cramping — which was largely in his right middle finger — would force him to miss his next start on the mound. Ohtani had problems with cramps during the Angels' just-completed nine-game road trip, leaving consecutive games in Detroit and Toronto early with lower-body cramping.

Ohtani is now six homers away from matching the career-high 46 he hit in 2021. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

”It's not just my finger,” Ohtani said through his translator. “I've been kind of getting cramps all over the place.”

The Angels, buyers at this week’s MLB trade deadline in an effort to salvage their season, opened a seven-game homestand with their fifth loss in seven games. In fourth place in the AL West with a 56-54 record, their odds of making the postseason are 7% and their chances of winning the World Series is 0.1%, according to Baseball Reference.

Through Thursday, the Halos were four games out of the American League’s third and final wild-card postseason berth, with the Blue Jays (0 games), Red Sox (2), Yankees (2.5) and Mariners (2.5) ahead of them in the running.

The Mariners won on Thursday night thanks to rookie Cade Marlowe’s first career grand slam in the ninth. In his 12th major league game, Marlowe drilled a high, 100-mph fastball on an 0-2 count against All-Star closer Carlos Estévez, who blew his first save in 24 opportunities this season.

— with the Associated Press