She Said Yes: Athlete Proposes at Finish Line of Major World Track Event

Slovakian race walker Dominik Černý proposed to his partner and fellow race walker Hana Burzalová at the finish line of the women’s 35km race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Thursday.
Burzalová said yes.
Both the men's and women's races began at the same time. Černý clocked a personal best of 2:32:56 and finished in 19th place, then made his way to the finish line at the women's race to propose to Burzalová, who finished in 28th place.
"We have been together for almost one Olympic cycle, almost four years, so I think it was the right time," Černý told reporters after the event. "There are no plans yet for the wedding, maybe we will decide only two days in advance. We like to do random things. At the Paris Olympics maybe we will start as the Cerny family — maybe in the new event, the race walk relay.”
It wasn't the first time top athletes have proposed during or immediately after competition. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Argentinian fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice was proposed to by her longtime coach and partner of 17 years Lucas Guillermo Saucedo. He proposed while she was doing a television interview. Saucedo previously proposed to Maurice in 2010 but was rejected. She said yes to his second attempt in Tokyo, according to Reuters.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Chinese bronze medallist diver Qin Kai proposed to fellow Chinese diver He Zi during her silver medal ceremony on global television. Zi said yes.
